Kampala, Uganda—Pink is political in Uganda. But not in the way most outsiders think. This past May, opposition leaders in the capital of Kampala were targeted with firehoses that drenched them in bubblegum-colored liquid, dying their clothes and skin. Their crime? Attempting to hold an “unauthorized” rally in the city’s Constitutional Square. Since April, opposition groups have been leading an intermittent campaign called “Walk to Work” to highlight the country’s soaring commodity prices (food inflation recently topped 44 percent). But what began as a bread-and-butter protest quickly swelled into a political protest against the country’s president, Yoweri Museveni. The hyper-aggressive response of Museveni’s security forces led to bouts of rioting among the country’s urban poor, with scores being arrested, hospitalized, and shot. The protests died down only when Museveni put the country’s main opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, under virtual house arrest. (He’s currently facing charges of inciting violence and holding illegal assemblies.)

Chances are you didn’t hear much about these protests, though. Lately, when Uganda has made news in the United States, it’s generally been for one reason: a radical anti-gay bill that surfaced in the country’s legislature almost two years ago. The measure—which, among other things, would have mandated the death penalty for people convicted of having gay sex multiple times—came to be known abroad as the “kill the gays” bill. It had languished in committee since late 2009, but was suddenly brought up for discussion this past May, during the final days of Uganda’s last parliamentary session—the same week, oddly enough, that opposition politicians were being sprayed pink. The bill had no real chance of being passed—not only was it too far behind in the legislative process, but Museveni was against it, which, in this electoral autocracy, made the proposal as good as dead. Back in early 2010, Museveni personally told a U.S. delegation that he’d “handle” the bill, reassuring diplomats that “nobody in Uganda would be executed for homosexual behavior.” And Museveni was as good as his word: The bill officially died on Friday, May 13. (There is a possibility that the new parliament might revive the bill, perhaps stripped of its most odious provisions.)

The demise of the bill was good news, of course. Yet, coupled with the suppression of anti-Museveni protests and the virtual house arrest of leading politicians, it illustrates one of the sad ironies about Ugandan politics: Museveni’s anti-democratic impulses can champion the lives and liberties of some, even as they strip the larger populace of its human and civil rights.

THE ANTI-GAY BILL was never something that Museveni, personally, cared much about—and certainly, as he faced pressure to kill the bill from the United States and others, it wasn’t something he was willing to risk the country’s international reputation over. This is why he acquiesced so easily to external pressure from his allies in the West. As one of Uganda’s gay bloggers put it, “Museveni’s problem with the homosexual question is not that there are homosexuals in Uganda; his problem is that the issue is being forced onto his political plate by loose-canon MPs, vociferous opportunistic pastors and, consequently, the donor community. To Museveni, this subject is thus more of an irritant than something he feels should require his attention.”