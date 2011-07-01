[Guest post by Alex Klein]

Everyone’s up in arms about John Binienda, the Massachusetts state representative who makes creative comparisons: namely, between forcing poor defenseless lobbyists to wear laminated badges and tattooing imprisoned Jews.

"The idea of the badge by lobbyists to me, I kind of find that revolting. Hitler during the concentration camps tattooed all of the Jewish people so he would know who was Jew and who wasn't — and that's something that I just don't go along with."

But why would he back down and apologize for such a flattering simile? Members of the tribe like me were happy to see Binienda remind us all that Jews, like lobbyists, are people too. Thankfully, Binienda will weather this storm. The outspoken chairman of the House Rules committee has been living large on Beacon Hill for 24 years now: a whopping 12 terms, each more memorable than the last.