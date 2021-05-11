The German Challenge to American Conservatives

It would be politically unthinkable for a German chancellor to do what Richard Nixon did in 1972: superheat the economy to insure full employment in an election year, while imposing wage and price controls to hold down inflation. Right now in Germany, Chancellor Schmidt is running a budget surplus in order to reduce the public debts accumulated in deficit years that followed the mid-1970s recession and also in order to reduce inflation. With a U.S. recession coming on, there is talk of cutting taxes in Germany next year to ease the impact here. But Schmidt has asserted he won’t do the politically popular thing until after next October’s election. Of course, the really popular thing to do in Germany is to resist stimulative (and potentially inflationary) tax cuts. There is just a world of difference between economic politics as practiced in Germany and in the U.S.

History explains the difference between the German and American attitudes toward economics. Americans remember the Great Depression as their worst time of suffering, and the New Deal as the beginning of social salvation. Without a real “social basket,” we still— liberals especially—regard recession and its resulting unemployment as the most terrible economic danger. In Germany social insurance began in the 1880s under Bismarck. The Germans’ worst historical memories are of the ruinous inflations of the 1920s and the postwar 1940s. From 1955 to 1970, Germany let its inflation rate go above 3.5 percent only once, and the all-time high, after the great OPEC oil gouge of 1974, was seven percent.

As a result, Germany is not plagued by the inflation psychology that prevails now in the United States. Americans think it’s senseless to save money because, with inflation in double digits, savings will be worth less tomorrow than they are today. So we spend, but the Germans don’t. Though their per capita income is just as high as ours, Germany’s consumption rate is 66 percent of that in the U.S. On the average, Germans have far fewer TV sets, cars, and telephones than we do. The money that doesn’t go for taxes goes for savings. The German savings rate is 15 percent of income, double ours. This money is available for capital investment, which increases productivity, which increases the competitive strength of the economy, which makes for a stronger currency, which makes for cheaper imports, which contributes to lower inflation. Germany is in a virtuous cycle of price stability, whereas we are in a vicious one of inflation. It’s no wonder that Schmidt balked when the Carter administration tried to get Germany to inflate its economy in 1977 to serve as the “locomotive” to pull along weaker economies in Europe. In Germany’s interest, he was dead right to refuse to drive a train to nowhere.