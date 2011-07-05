I'm particularly interested in the debt ceiling showdown, and the reaction of Brooks (and those of like mind) because it encapsulates the argument of my book, which I wrote in 2007. (For sale here, New York Times review here.) The book attempted to explain how anti-tax fundamentalism, which did not exist in any form until the mid-1970s, completely took control of the Republican Party. I also tried to address a more difficult question, which is how the Republicans managed to shift so far from the center and fail to suffer significant adverse consequences. Part of the answer to the second question lay in the fuzzy way in which "the center" has been defined, not rooted to any specifics of policy but rather assumed to simply be the midpoint between the two parties. And so, as the GOP has lurched rightward for three decades, the general notion of what constitutes centrism has moved right along with it, at least on economic questions.

The debt ceiling hostage fight offers a perfect case study. Here you have Republicans not only rejecting a proposal to shrink the size of government, but threatening to cripple the economy in order to get their way -- all out of fidelity to anti-tax orthodoxy. It is noteworthy to see a centrist like Brooks assign unilateral blame for these circumstances, when the general pattern of centrist pundits is to assume the sensible position occupies the midpoint between the two parties at any given time. Over the next year, we'll see two events that could deepen this kind of conclusion. The first is the debt ceiling showdown, when Republicans might actually default on the debt, and the second is the GOP presidential primary, in which they could nominate Michelle Bachmann or Rick Perry. Either of these events could cement a conclusion among right-thinking moderates that the failure of right-thinking moderation is not evenly divided between the two parties but a unilateral consequence of Republican extremism.

Will it last? On that score, consider me pessimistic. The general pattern of these things is immediate shock, followed by a slow redefinition of what is reasonable. In the wake of the 2000 election recount, pundits asserted that George W. Bush would have to abandon his huge tax cut and other partisan goals. He ignored them, and passed his tax cut, and now preserving the Bush tax cuts is no longer considered radical. To be radical today, you need to advocate something like Tim Pawlenty's tax cut plan. The GOP's willingness to undermine the full faith and credit of the Treasury in pursuit of anti-tax fundamentalism is shocking now, but eventually it will come to be seen as simply part of the process.