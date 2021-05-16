The 'Naiveté' of Verdi

Of course, anyone who has any knowledge of Verdi’s life knows that it was intertwined with that of his country: that his name became the very symbol of the Risorgimento, that “Viva Verdi” (not for political or monarchist reasons alone) was the most famous revolutionary and patriotic cry in Italy: that he admired both Mazzini and C a v o u r, both the revolutionary democrats and the king, and in this way united in his person the diverse strands that made the Italian nation. He always (to use Herder’s simile) lived near the center of gravity of his nation, and spoke to his countrymen and for them as no one else did, not even Manzoni or Garibaldi, to both of whom he was close. His convictions, whether they moved to the right or the left, moved with those of popular feeling; he responded deeply and personally to every twist and turn in the Italian struggle for unity and freedom. The Hebrews of Nabucco were Italians in captivity. Va Pensiero was the national prayer for resurrection. The performance of Battaglia di Legnano evoked scenes of indescribable popular excitement in the revolutionary Rome of 1 8 4 9. Rigoletto, no less than Don Carlo, Forza del Destino, and Aida, is inspired by a hatred of oppression, inequality, fanaticism, and human degradation. The hymn that Verdi wrote for Mazzini is only an episode in a single great campaign. For half a century he was the living symbol of all that was most generous and universal in Italian national feeling.

All this is so. Nevertheless, it is not at the center of Verdi’s art. Insight into his music does not require us to know all, or any, or this. Of course all knowledge of what a man of genius was and felt is interesting, but it is not always essential. The point is, however, that it is essential in the case of the great “sentimental” masters: no one who does not realize what Beethoven felt about tyranny can fully understand the Eroica, or Fidelio, the first great political opera; no one who is ignorant of the relevant social movements in Russia can understand the significance of Boris Godunov, or Khovanshchina. Schumann’s aesthetic outlook, Wagner’s mythology, the romantic theories that dominated Berlioz are indispensable to the understanding of their masterpieces; but it is not necessary to know Shakespeare’s political views to understand his historical plays; it might help, but it is not required. It is so with Verdi. Anyone who is acquainted with primary human passions—paternal love and the full horror of the humiliation of men by other men in a dehumanized society— will understand Rigoletto; insight into a hero destroyed by jealousy is sufficient for understanding Otello. Knowledge of basic human emotions is virtually all the extramusical equipment that is needed to understand Verdi’s works, early or late, great or small, Suoni la Tromba as much as La Traviata; Attila or Luisa Miller no less th an Forza del Destino or Aida; Il Corsaro or Ernani as much as Il Trovatore, the Requiem, or Otello, or even Falstaff. Falstaff is musically and artistically unique. Nevertheless the requirements needed to do it justice do not include, as indispensable sine quibus non, knowledge of the personal views or attributes of the composer, or the historical circumstances of his life or those of his society. This is not needed in his case any more than those of Bach or Mozart or Rossini, of Shakespeare or Goethe or Dickens. From Oberto, Conte di Bonifazio to the Quattro Pezzi Sacri, the character of Verdi’s creations is, in Schiller’s special sense, wholly naiv: they spring from a direct vision of the object. There is no effort to reach beyond, to an infinite and unattainable empyrean, and lose oneself in it, no ulterior aim, no impossible attempt to fuse antagonistic worlds— music and literature, the personal and the public, concrete reality and a transcendent myth. Verdi never seeks to close a breach, to compensate for the imperfections of human life, or to heal his own wounds or overcome his society’s inner cracks—its alienation from a common culture or from the ancient faith—by using magical means, by conjuring up an infernal or a celestial vision as a means of escape or revenge or salvation. This is as true of Falstaff as it is of Un Giorno di Regno or the string quartet. Desire, said Bishop Butler, culminates in its object. Verdi belongs to this tradition and represents its finest flowering. Verdi’s art, like that of Bach, is objective, direct, and in harmony with the conventions that govern it. It springs from an unbroken inner unity, a sense of belonging to its own time and society and milieu, which precludes the nostalgie de l’infini, the conception of art as therapy which lies at the heart of what Schiller calls sentimentalisch. In this sense Virgil, Propertius, and Horace w e re sentimentalisch: “sentimental” and also models of classicism; while the Song of the Niebelungs or Don Quixote, idealized by the romantics, are naiv.

Verdi was the last of the great naive masters of Western music, in an age given over to the Sentimentalisches. He remained scarcely affected by it. He may have been interested in, or even influenced by, Wagner or Liszt or Meyerbeer; but the influence was confined to method, technical innovations. Their worlds and their doctrines remained alien to him. After him “naiveté” is to be found, in the West at any rate, only in the borderlands, outside the central movement—among the composers of the Slav countries, Spain, perhaps Norway, where social conditions resemble an earlier Europe.

Verdi is, of course, not without an ideology. But it is that of vast numbers of mankind across large stretches of history: this is, indeed, one of the central meanings of the term “humanism.” Alberto Moravia traces it to his peasant origin and upbringing, which triumphed over the bourgeois society of his time. Peasants are an ancient and universal social class, and if it is this that worked in. Verdi, it is not irrelevant to what Rousseau and Schiller meant by a relatively uncorrupted relationship with nature.