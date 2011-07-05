The New Republic Online is looking for college students and recent graduates for its fall 2011 Web internship program. Internships are unpaid but offer substantial experience in the production of a daily online publication. Interns must be able to work in our Washington, D.C. office. Responsibilities include:

Preparing and updating TNR's homepage

Helping to maintain TNR's blogs and other aspects of the site

Research projects

Writing articles and blog posts, and helping to create multimedia content

Participating in TNR staff meetings

Helping update and maintain TNR's online archives

Political journalism experience is preferred, but not imperative; some familiarity with HTML is helpful, but not crucial; and fluency in search techniques like LexisNexis is mandatory. A full-time commitment is preferred.

Applications for our fall internship (August/September through December/January) will be accepted until Friday, August 5. To apply for the Web internship program, please e-mail a cover letter and résumé to Seyward Darby and Jesse Zwick.