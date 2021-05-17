The Real Life of Women

Lovely and aware of her loveliness; but tentative with her beauty and grave. It seems that her body could not be more at ease. It rests not on the single mass of her own weight, flopped down on the bed, but on a series of separate points of balance, from her elbow to her foot. One feels she could turn on any one of these at the next second. Yet the whole of her body is also questioning. Cover the Cupid and the mirror and, with her face all but hidden from us, her body is still full of question. To catch the fleeting moment and be absorbed in it, absorbed in herself and yet detached, intimate with her own beauty and yet inquiring of it: this is the gift and the care of women. Restore the mirror to the picture, and one knows at once why the mirror is the property and the necessity of woman, for it is not just a thing of vanity. Her gaze into the mirror is deep—Velasquez has emphasized this by setting the image far back in the glass—honest and penetrating and unremitting. The beautiful, held, half-profile in the flesh becomes in the mirror a warm, sensual, confused face, even a little scared. In the mirror we barely see the arm and the hand that hold her head so poised; we see a face that seems alone and vulnerable and so open with its revelations. She asks a lot as she gazes, but one thing she is not asking is: "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?"

But we must look also at the boy Cupid as he holds the mirror to her. Hand held so firmly but not forcefully over hand, so manly a hold, the hold of the greatest archer of them all. He seems to take himself out of the picture, the mirror held at arm's length. The firm bent knee does not even touch the bed; in it is concentrated the balance that holds the frame to her. We look from his knee to hers, from his right foot to hers, each placed in line with the other, and in them is the different speech of the sexes. But especially we follow where his face is turned. He does not look at her. He is not such a fool as that, not at such a moment. He looks where she looks, and in his face is an expression only of attentiveness: again so manly a look. The re is not a hint of intrusion—he is not trying to get into the act—as he gazes with no word on a secret. Our eyes leave him, r e turn for a moment to the face in the mirror, and then trace back the body. The half-profile, the questioning, the tentativeness, the absorption, the self-intimacy, the sensuousness—to herself in that moment: is that what Clark found dispassionate?—the detachment, the wondering, the ease, the doubt, the stillness, the enrapture, the moment. The length of the moment. There is no way such a nude could be painted of a man.

No one in his or her senses would think of saying that the Rokeby Venus is feminine. The feminine plays in and about her, deliciously, but it is far too slight a word to describe her. She is not admiring her femininity, which she just takes for granted, her toilet exquisitely done, her hair swept back from the soft ear. Rather, she is discovering her femaleness, discovering it to herself in that moment, feeling the womanliness that is alive in her, tranquil but still pricking and a mystery. The feminine is not really to be found in the nude. For the feminine we must go to the nymphets of Fragonard on their swings. The nude takes us deeper and, however far it is removed from life, "a study in ideal form" as Clark puts it, it speaks to us of what is.

The feminine and the masculine are merely concepts that we invent. They are sources of satisfaction, attraction and delight, to ourselves and to others. But since we invent them, they should be distrusted. There have been many false concepts of the masculine that have distorted and even diminished the manly. The women's movement is rightly trying to clear away what it regards as many false concepts of the feminine. But if our past notions were invented for what now seem to us to be false reasons, our reasons for reinventing them today may be no less false. They also may be dictated by historical circumstances that are no more universally true than those from which we think we have escaped. What galls so many people today is the glibness with which the women's movement claims that its redefinitions are revelations of lasting truth. At least the chivalrous notion of woman was understood at the time to be in part a mere invention of fancy.