Paul Ryan appeared on the Laura Ingraham show, and for my sins I listened. Obviously, the whole interview was pitched at a rock-bottom intellectual level, but this bit of doggerel especially stood out:

We're not gonna go down this path of taxing people. Look, if we thought tax increases would have worked, which we don't, then we'd be growing our economy already. Raising taxes on anybody in a weak economy like this number one, it doesn't work. But more importantly it takes the pressure off the real problem which is overspending.

Leave aside the fanatical assertions that any budget solution must be 100% on Republican terms, and the completely nonsensical embrace of Keynesianism as applied to tax policy as opposed to spending. (Any theory that asserts that it's especially bad to raise taxes during a weak economy also says it's bad to cut spending during a weak economy; likewise, any theory that focuses on the importance of long-term marginal makes no account of the state of the business cycle. Ryan mashes together two different theories incoherently.)

Let's focus on the boldfaced sentence. Ryan asserts that if tax increases worked, we'd be in a recovery already. I'm trying to figure out how many ways in which this is wrong. It's a lot of ways. First, we are in a recovery. It's a slow recovery from a deep financial crisis.

Second, we haven't imposed any tax hikes. The Bush tax cuts are fully in effect. If it were fair to conclude that any policy currently in effect must have failed because the economy is growing too slowly -- and it's not fair -- then that logic would be an indictment of Ryan's tax policy, not President Obama's.