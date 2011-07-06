President Obama on Tuesday reiterated his insistence that Republicans agree to a “balanced” deficit reduction package that includes both spending cuts and new taxes. It was good to hear Obama make that argument again and, better still, to hear him make it so emphatically. But what exactly does he mean? Recent reports suggest that the administration would agree to a deal including about $2 trillion in reduced spending and about $400 billion in increased revenue. Very roughly speaking, that sounds like a ratio of cuts to taxes of roughly four- or five-to-one, depending on how you do define your categories. Other reports have cited more lopsided ratios, albeit with smaller numbers overall.

As Steve Benen, Jared Bernstein, and Ezra Klein, among others, have noted, none of these frameworks sound particularly balanced. Just think back to how we got here. Obama began this discussion with his speech at George Washington University, where he offered a deficit reduction plan that looked a lot like the one produced by the co-chairmen of his deficit commission, Erskin Bowles and Alan Simpson. Under their plan, the ratio of spending cuts to new revenue was about two-to-one (or three-to-one, if you count interest savings as a spending cut.)

At the time, liberals and sympathetic policy analysts were ecstatic about the president’s rhetoric but worried about the details of his plan. They – er, we – would have preferred a proposal that looked closer to the one that Alice Rivlin and Pete Domenici produced for the Bipartisan Policy Center. That plan, although not perfect, at least had a balance of spending cuts to tax increases of about one-to-one. And while we understood the difficulty of getting such a plan through Congress, we worried that Obama was effectively bidding too low – that by proposing a plan already skewed towards spending cuts, the final deal was likely to be even more skewed. That appears to be precisely what happened.

It’s hard to be sure, in part because negotiations are ongoing and the media reports are, as always, a bit sketchy. And it's not like major spending cuts don't deserve consideration. Purely from a policy standpoint, surely, cutting farm subsidies or waste in the Pentagon would make a lot of sense. So would further cuts to Medicare, insofar as they would expand and strengthen cost control efforts in the Affordable Care Act. Cuts to Medicaid, on the other hand, are extremely worrisome, at least at this particular moment in time. As the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has noted, the likely effect would be further reductions in what the program pays providers, which is not a very good reform for a program that already underpays doctors and hospitals, making it more difficult for Medicaid beneficiaries to find professionals who will see them.