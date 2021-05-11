So it's foolish to talk about Robert Kennedy in '68. Though the President's popularity has suffered a sharp decline, voters still prefer him over any currently visible Republican opponent. The convention should be just one vast hurrah. And if, in the interval, Vietnam should take a turn for the better, the hurrah will have real heart in it. A decision by Kennedy to take on the President (a decision he would have to make next year) would hit the party like a hurricane, splinter it, the wreckage of bitterness would be lying about for years. Nevertheless—assuming that the war in Vietnam is dragging on—is it unthinkable? If all is going reasonably well, of course, it is. Why then would any man wish to challenge LBJ? Why commit suicide?

But just for a moment, consider the evidence against the self-evident. While recent polls show Robert Kennedy doing less well than the President against likely Republican candidates—paired against Nixon, he runs a dead heat almost identical with his brother's—Democrats nationwide would rather have him as their candidate. Would the delegates at a convention? What leads a convention to nominate a man for President?

First, popular appeal. In this, RFK has an advantage: his is growing, LBJ's has dropped drastically. In early January, 1965, 71 percent of respondents in a Gallup poll approved the way the President was handling his job; as of last month, 48 percent thought so. Other polls suggest that this is a reaction to a person, not to a party. Thus in Montana, 83 percent of respondents in the John Kraft poll as of two weeks ago said Senator Mike Mansfield is doing a good job, whereas only 78 percent thought so a year ago; but confidence in the President had declined, from 65 to 53 percent. (White House official opinion about the accuracy of polls is said to have fallen at about the same rate; the hip pocket is now empty of clippings.) Louis Harris, taking an "in-depth look" at public opinion reported on September 25 that 39 percent of all voters prefer Kennedy—57 percent LBJ—as the Democratic candidate two years hence. The same poll showed 47 percent of the Democrats polled would rather have RFK in control of their party (41 percent were for LBJ). This support was highly concentrated in certain groups and areas. "The results," Harris comments, "dramatically point up the fact that Robert Kennedy's popularity is rooted in the more traditional havens of Democratic support." For instance, in a hypothetical race against Nixon, Kennedy is the choice of 95 percent of Negroes polled.