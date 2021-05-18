Kennedy in '68?

Kennedy and his advisers have the job of finding techniques to establish a position different from that of Johnson, yet not so different as to remove RFK from the center of his party. Richard Goodwin's call in September for a No Wider War Committee is a sample of a potentially useful technique. Like all good middle-of-the- road techniques it invites the largest possible participation: members need only be opposed to escalation; those who believe the US has a valid purpose in South Vietnam and those who picket against all involvement are equally welcome. And the other issue such a committee raises, the credibility of an Administration that seemed bent on avoiding a land war in Asia and by now has over 300,000 men in South Vietnam without benefit of congressional recognition that this is a war, is as impeccable as being for motherhood and against sin.

The statements of Mr. Goodwin and the senator regarding the committee could hardly have been better calculated to bring RFK into just the right relationship with its work—the senator said he had not read Mr. Goodwin's speech, and Mr. Goodwin said he had not shown it to him though they had had a general discussion of its contents. This leaves the committee, as a body of free citizens, in a position to force a pace a little faster than the senator might publicly like to advocate. In view of the numbers, ability and strategic current private locations of alumni of the John F. Kennedy Administration, this technique could have application in other fields. It is working in New York, where the senator has grabbed the reform banner, but without alienating the regulars.

If the war gives RFK the kind of negative issue that attracts the "agin" vote, the shame of the cities gives him a positive rallying point for minorities and low-income voters who hold the big-city balance. RFK's opening shot in his war against the slums and urban decay came this summer in the hearings of the subcommittee on executive reorganization, chaired by Kennedy's good friend, Mr. Ribicoff (D, Conn.). Those hearings will be resumed in January. The more domestic poverty and urban redevelopment programs are cut back to hold the inflationary line while military budgets balloon, the more continued movement to the suburbs leaves city centers derelict, the more this positive issue gains visibility.

A choice of whom to support, the President or the senator, would cause a serious split in organized labor, a segment of the Democratic Party without whose adherence nomination is difficult. Neither man raises enthusiasm in union executive suites, though rank and filers are more likely to go for Kennedy. The McClellan Committee hearings are unforgotten among union chiefs (and not just James Hoffa), and the senator's term as attorney general also left scars. AFL-CIO president George Meany would probably stick with the President, because of Vietnam and crusades against communism in general. UAW's Walter Reuther, on the other hand, might be drawn by an imaginatively stated Kennedy program for the big cities.