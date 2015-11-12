Getting On With Governing

Insofar as goodwill can carry us through the next two years, the future is promising. Mr. Ford’s geniality, his informality, his sincerity and determination to do right lift the spirit. Watching the broad smile that never left the face of the Speaker of the House as he listened to President Ford address Congress last week, one knew that Mr. Nixon had really departed, that we had in his place a leader who is liked, who says what he means and means what he says. When the President spoke the word “candor,” it was as if one had suddenly met a long-lost and cherished friend. There was confidence that Mr. Ford’s joint venture with Congress will be managed with honesty and with civility, which is reason enough for satisfaction. But we have been given as well an unprecedented demonstration of how smoothly and speedily a mid-term transfer of executive power can occur. The constitutional process had never been so tested; it worked magnificently. Though it was becomingly modest for Mr. Ford to refer to himself as an unelected President, it Is worth remembering that he was not picked to be Vice President at four in the morning by a harassed presidential nominee and a handful of weary advisers. Under the 25th Amendment, Mr. Ford was the first vice presidential designee to be questioned in public hearings, and his elevation to the vice presidency was confirmed by Congress. The legitimacy of the succession is indisputable, as indisputable as the new President’s instinct for sounding the right human note.

When, however, we turn from the text, as distinct from the tone of Mr. Ford’s comments to Congress on inflation—“public enemy Number One,”—we are not so satisfied. The planned summit meeting of economic experts plus congressmen and the President may produce some practical remedies for what ails us. We trust so, for the remedies Mr. Ford advanced last week were not reassuring. Raging inflation, the narrowing of job opportunity for the young and for blacks, soaring interest rates, the decline in productivity, the hardships of the poor and near-poor won’t be cured by Calvin Coolidge frugality. It may be that Congress must “cut the cost of government [and] restrain federal spending,” but that by itself is a prescription for further decline, especially if the cuts are mostly in nonmilitary spending. Likewise nothing in recent history should lead anyone to think that “jaw-boning” can moderate the upward push of wages and prices. The President’s suggestion that Cost of Living Council be revived to “monitor wages and prices to expose abuses” is more shadowboxing. Of course one ought not pass final judgment on Mr. Ford’s economic program before it has been developed in detail. He will be listening to new advisers and to Congress, and as a result the President may be moved to break away from the orthodoxies and do what’s needed to kick up production and income and get prices down. But that will not be done by imitating his predecessor, by slicing federal expenditures and letting everything else more or less rip. The alarm bells have been ringing loud enough to wake the dead. Inflation, running close to 13 percent a year, won’t fall below double digits before 1975, if then. Unemployment, now at 5.3 percent, is expected to go above six percent in the next few months. The government’s key price index, an indicator of what the consumer will have to pay in the immediate future, rose at an annual rate of more than 44 percent last month, the second largest increase in 28 years. Commentators may compare Mr. Ford to Truman or Eisenhower, but his task is perilously similar to Franklin Roosevelt’s. Three weeks ago the Commerce Department refused to label the first two quarters’ decline in production this year as a “recession”; department economists now admit that that is precisely what the country may have in store for it in the next two quarters. And that prospect is not brightened by the latest figures on agricultural production: harvests will be smaller than expected and prices higher.

Earlier this summer, at the invitation of House Speaker Albert, a group of economists reviewed the economic situation and made some proposals. The economists were J.K. Galbraith, Otto Eckstein, Walter Heller, Leon Keyserling, Paul Samuelson, Charles Schultze, James Tobin and Robert Lekachman. They noted that interest rates are at an all-time high, that the financial system is in serious danger, and that “real wages have suffered large declines while profits have been inflating in a nonsustainable way.” Housing construction has practically come to a halt. There is threat of massive withdrawals of savings from thrift institutions. The economists do not call for easy money but they do suggest a less repressive monetary policy, for while large corporate buyer can usually meet their credit needs, small business, home builders and buyers cannot. The Federal Reserve Board, they say, should lower interest rates gradually. Implicit in the analysis of the majority of the group is a recognition that although large corporate interests may be hurting from stagflation—recession and inflation—the indigent, the lower- and moderate-income families and those with fixed incomes like the elderly, are hurting worse. They call for a new incomes policy to achieve “responsible price and wage behavior for the largest private economic units,” which is to say tax reforms that give relief to the less affluent. Labor, they say, can only be expected to reduce its wage demands if it gets an increase in real income on each paycheck.

Galbraith and Lekachman take a stronger line. They do not think, nor does this journal, that our upset can be cured by tea and toast. In their judgment, if the government means to get a firm hold on inflation without allowing the economy to sink into a deep depression, there have to be mandatory wage and price controls. In addition they recommend a stiff surtax on upper incomes, a solid increase in the corporate income tax, an excise tax on big automobiles and on air conditioners and other heavy users of energy or scarce material for luxury purposes, and a cut in military expenditures. All the economists mentioned favor an adequate fund for “direct employment in useful civic tasks for those who cannot find jobs”—an idea that Mr. Ford, who is a practical man, may find acceptable. As Vice President he fixed 5.5 percent unemployment as the cut-off point, after which a new employment policy would be necessary. Since we are close to that figure, the President may soon have to consider expanded public service employment to maintain incomes and, as the economists put it, to “preserve work habits and self-respect.”