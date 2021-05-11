Who Wants Peace?

Meanwhile, the Sandinistas are spreading the word that they are entirely ready to comply with the Guatemala pact’s democratization requirements, and that they are beginning to take steps showing good faith in advance of November 7. Hernandez and Saborio were released, and the Sandinistas may permit the reopening of Radio Catolica and perhaps even the newspaper La Prensa. They tell U.S. congressmen and journalists that it’s simply an American slander that they are deep-dyed Marxist-Leninists, and that but for the contra war there would be no restrictions on free expression, the press, and political activity. They say they have no problem whatever with free and fair elections. To the contrary, they say, they won a 67 percent victory in 1984 and will win again because the Nicaraguan population supports the revolution and the land reform, literacy program, and health services it has brought with it.

With respect to the contras, the Sandinistas want it both ways: they say the force is less than a third as big as the United States claims (6,000 vs. 20,000), that it’s demoralized and having no success on the battlefield, yet also that it’s the cause of Nicaragua’s economic misery and suspension of the constitution under the state of emergency. The bottom line, as it’s been put out since even before the Sandinistas came to power in 1979 and as it’s being put out today, is that Sandinismo stands for political pluralism, a mixed economy, and a non-aligned foreign policy, and that only the enmity of the United States prevents its pacific success. The logical conclusion is that the United States should cut off the coniras and give peace a chance.

But by the evidence of history and the testimony of honest people who try to live under the Sandinistas— including many who helped bring them to power and now regret it—all of this is a colossal deception. The truth is that the Sandinistas are Marxist-Leninists, allies of the Soviet Union, and believers in world revolution. The contras have exacerbated the economic crisis in the country, but it is primarily the result of the Marxist system the Sandinistas imposed—which even the Soviet Union has criticized for inefficiency. Far from making life better for the Nicaraguan people, the Sandinistas have made it worse for everybody—except Sandinista Front insiders, who shop at special dollar stores and inhabit the residences of the Somocistas they replaced.