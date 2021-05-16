Who Wants Peace?

One gets the strong feeling—it’s impossible to prove in this secret society—that the Sandinistas signed on to the Arias plan out of desperation. Nicaragua’s external debt has risen from $1.6 billion in 1979 to $10 billion, and its export earnings have dropped from $650 million a year to $218 million. Its trade deficit is $500 million and its budget deficit is $260 million. The Soviet Union is supplying $300 million in economic aid and $600 million in military aid, but it is not increasing its dole as the Nicaraguan crisis deepens. The Soviets have pledged to increase oil supplies to Nicaragua to help it fight the war, and the Sandinistas announced that Ortega plans to be in Moscow on November 7, when his country is supposed to be a democracy.

There is no evidence whatever, as some optimists have claimed to see, that the Soviets are abandoning the Sandinistas as part of a new detente with the United States. They have just renewed party-to-party ties for the next five years. The Soviets are still building a long-runway airfield at Punta Huete and have the Bulgarians at work on a deepwater port at El Bluff. It’s true that the Soviets do not consider Nicaragua a socialist ally as they do Cuba. They also have publicly criticized the Nicaraguans for wasting money. Arce, in his 1984 speech, said, “Our strategic allies tell us not to declare ourselves Marxist-Leninists, not to declare socialism.... We’ve talked about this being the first experience of building socialism with the dollars of capitalism.”

What the Sandinistas apparently mean to do is get a respite from the contra struggle, which by their own accounts is costing the lives of 100 soldiers a month in more than 400 firefights, up from 300 a month in May, and driving the economy to the brink of ruin. The Sandinistas insist that the contras are detested on account of their brutality, but they cannot account for the fact that the contras survive without food drops. Non-violent opposition groups in Nicaragua claim that their informal polls indicate that peasants and the bourgeoisie in war regions do support the contras and that the Resistance’s Radio Liberacion, with increasingly appealing propaganda messages promising democracy, is widely listened to where it’s not jammed. All these claims are impossible to prove, of course, but as one opposition leader said, “If the Sandinistas want to prove how much people support them, why don’t they let pollsters in? If Gallup consistently showed the people approve of what they’re doing, they could say, ‘Reagan, you old cowboy, the people are against you.’”

The contras create leverage for the United States and other democracies—almost certainly there would be no Arias pact without them—and they provide the only hope there is of making the Sandinistas live up to the terms of the Guatemala agreement, which declares that “political groupings shall have broad access to communications media, full exercise of the right of association, and the right to manifest publicly the exercise of their right to free speech . .. as well as freedom of movement by members of political parties in order to proselytize.” The agreement also calls for the holding of “free, pluralist, and honest elections,” which could occur next year for municipal offices and for a Central American parliament.