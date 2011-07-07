On Sunday, in the first national elections in four years, Thailand’s voters decisively backed the populist Puea Thai Party, delivering an apparently crushing blow to Thailand’s establishment—urban elites, the military, and the powerful royal family. The establishment had backed the Democrat Party, which took power in the wake of a palace-backed coup in 2006 that deposed Puea Thai’s predecessor, another party run by business tycoon and then-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the first Thai politician to truly court the votes of the poor. Now Thaksin, who faces a jail term in Thailand on charges of corruption and has lived in exile since the coup, seems to have had his revenge: His sister, Yingluck, whom he has called “his clone,” runs Puea Thai, and she appears poised to become Thailand’s first female prime minister.

In the wake of the election, all sides in Thailand are vowing calm and reconciliation: Rather than simply running parliament with Puea Thai MPs, Yingluck has formed a coalition government with several smaller parties and has promised to keep the current, arch-conservative army commander in his job. But Yingluck might not have much time to enjoy her victory. Her promises are unlikely to be enough to placate Thailand’s traditional powers, which have ruled the country for decades. Already, Thailand’s judges and election commissioners, closely allied with the establishment, have warned they may annul many of Puea Thai’s victorious MPs. Other urban elite groups have suggested they will launch street protests if Thaksin returns to Thailand—just the kind of unrest that could spark a coup, under the pretext of restoring order. (Just over a year ago, Thaksin’s supporters held mass protests of their own, disrupting Bangkok for weeks and spurring a military offensive in the streets.)

If Thailand’s establishment annuls the election result, all eyes will turn to the United States, long the most powerful foreign player in the Southeast Asian country. Indeed, it’s no surprise that, just before the election on Sunday, Yingluck met with the U.S. ambassador in Bangkok—in part, no doubt, to assess whether Washington will back her party in the case of a coup or other intervention.

If the establishment does interfere, Washington must take action, which it has not done in the past. The stakes are clear: Over the past decade, Thailand’s once-promising democracy—it held multiple free elections in the 1990s and early 2000s, and was considered an example to other young democracies—has slid rapidly downhill, to the point that the military, once thought to be gone from politics for good, now has returned as a major force. To help put Thai democracy back on track, Washington should make clear that the U.S. would no longer tolerate meddling by the Thai establishment. Though Thaksin was hardly Nelson Mandela—he oversaw a crackdown on the media and a ratcheting-up of violence in southern Thailand—the Thai people should have the right to choose the leaders they want.