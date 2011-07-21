DAFFY DUCK, plotting giddily to out-maneuver Bugs Bunny, takes a crowbar to the signs announcing “Duck Season Open” in the establishing scene of Chuck Jones’s great Looney Tunes cartoon Duck! Rabbit, Duck! Our cue to the futility of the scheme, the detail that makes Daffy’s cluelessness apparent, is the fact that, as he works, he casually hums Edith Piaf’s “Le Vie en Rose.” Already in 1953, just a few years after Piaf wrote the lyrics, the song inextricably associated with her was a cartoon joke to American ears. In the five decades to follow, Piaf and her music still have much the same status here. In fact, time has only hardened the image of Edith Piaf, the dark little sparrow talk-singing songs about the fragility of life, as a cliché of brittle French insouciance. To this day in this country, anyone with a fond appreciation for Piaf’s work can express that taste only at risk of being taken for a strange duck.

Piaf admirers of almost every feather would be gratified to read Carolyn Burke’s serious and mildly revisionist biography. Burke, the author of equally fine studies of the photographer Lee Miller and the polymorphic modernist Mina Loy, has treated Piaf’s life and work with the uninflated candor, unpretentious intelligence, and creative rigor worthy of her subject. She has researched both Piaf and her music thoroughly, processing volumes of letters, documents, contemporary accounts, and previous books to provide an account of Piaf’s career that is vivid in its details and persuasive in the arguments Burke builds from those details. The Piaf whom Burke presents is at first familiar but ultimately surprising: a diligent songwriter and profoundly original performer whose voracious appetite for men and kicks fueled, rather than depleted, her art. The fans of Piaf sure to be unsettled by Burke’s account are the many still attached to the longstanding image of her as a tragicomic martyr of excess, a Gallic cross between Judy Garland and Charlie Parker.

That was the first Piaf I knew about—or thought I knew about, thanks to one of my roommates at NYU in the 1970s—and I resisted the caricatured idol of Existential Ennui at the same time I hunted the punk scene for idols of fatalism and decay whom I could call my own. Holding my nose to Edith Piaf, I bowed to Patti Smith, without realizing that Smith was doing Piaf with a New York accent. Nor did I realize how radical Piaf was in her time and place: she sang bluntly, without gloss, about the bleakness of the street life she knew first-hand in Pigalle. I didn’t realize that Piaf was singing not just in French, but also in the language of punks, early rockers, and the jazz and blues singers before them.

As Burke points out in one of her book’s many small but telling observations, Piaf sang specifically with the titi accent of the lower classes, rather than the proper Parisian accent employed almost exclusively by singers and actors before Piaf. The sound of her voice, to French listeners in the 1930s, when Piaf began making records, was as potent a social statement in her sphere as the proudly African-American textures of Louis Armstrong’s singing were in America just a few years earlier. Her whole style of performance—untutored, a street style, plain-spoken not only in its plainness but in its suggestion of speech as well as singing—was non-traditional, anti-theatrical: in sum, anti-bourgeois.