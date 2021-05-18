TRB from Washington

This creates a "commuter crisis," described by Harvard economist John F. Kain in the current issue of Challenge. City officials meet the jam by constructing heavily subsidized peak hour highway capacity, or heavily subsidized transit systems. As the ghetto noose expands inside, whites have to commute farther to get into the central city, and Negroes have to travel farther to jobs in outlying areas. Public transit in the ghetto is normally inadequate. (The McCone inquiry cited it as a prime reason for unemployment in Watts.) The trip from ghetto to suburban job is normally difficult, costly, time-wasting.

Mr. Kain has a nice statistical table showing population changes, 1950-60, in 11 big cities. Into the "central city" of Chicago, for example, have poured 320,000 Negroes; out of it have emigrated 399,000 whites. The "suburban ring" of Chicago, meanwhile, has added 1,076,000 whites; only 34,000 Negroes. This situation erupts in riots, approaching revolution. The garrison suburbs buy guns and blame the rioters. Los Angeles Mayor Yorty, for example, protested to the Ribicoff Senate committee against "politicians running around and making promises which they cannot keep," to the ghetto dwellers. "It's created an intolerable situation for the police," he complained. Ronald Reagan agrees. He blames Watts on social workers' promises. Latest unemployment figures show white unemployment down (3.4 percent); Negro unemployment up (8.2 percent). The gap widens. Unemployment for teen-age Negroes is 27 percent. They're the ones who throw rocks at motorists. (You would, too, if you lived between street corner and jail.) So now we come to the Senate opposition to the housing section of the civil rights bill. It is led by Republican Everett Dirksen and the Southern segregationists. The bill has been diluted, but it would still outlaw segregation in about 40 percent of the nation's living quarters. If you owned an apartment house with more than four apartments, you could not forbid a Negro to rent a suite. If you built a house for sale you could not turn down a legitimate