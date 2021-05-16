Just as important is the message to whites. South African whites cherish the conceit that they belong to the Western community. And it's partly true—like Americans, they have a taste for VCRs, Toyotas, and buying on credit. But their political system profoundly separates them from the fundamental values that unite other Western nations. One goal of sanctions is to drive that point home: the whites won't be welcome among free people until they show some understanding of what freedom means. That's where the Cosby sanction comes in. Though it's possible that Dr. Heathcliffe Huxtable broadens the thinking of some Boers, Mr. T and J. R. Ewing probably do not. Let whites contemplate Dallas-less screens—and reflect on what they and their leaders have done to inspire so much revulsion around the world.

Our TV export ban is meant to be emblematic of an overall approach to sanctions that would emphasize steps that target the white government and white individuals. It could go well as an amendment to the sanctions bill that recently passed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. That measure hits the white government by freezing the U.S. bank accounts of South African government or state-owned corporations and banning imports of goods that are produced by government-owned corporations. The bill targets white individuals by denying U.S. landing rights to South African airlines. The only South Africans who fly regularly to the United States are members of the white elite. They can get around the ban, but adding inconvenience would serve to remind them of American disapproval of their country's system. The Senate sanctions would be lifted if the South African government does three of the following: free jailed African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela, lift the state of emergency, legalize political parties, repeal the Group Areas Act, which keeps certain residential areas off-limits to blacks, and start negotiations with the black opposition. If Pretoria doesn't make progress toward ending apartheid in a year, additional sanctions could follow.

The bill includes a ban on bank loans to South Africa and on new investment in South Africa by American companies. The importance to Pretoria of American investment is only partly economic. New investment has already all but dried up—not for moral reasons, but for cold economic ones. Pretoria seeks it mainly as an endorsement of the claim that positive change can, and is, taking place in South Africa. Therefore, although the economic impact of a ban on new investment is probably not very great, the symbolic impact is powerful. Meanwhile, it's worth recalling that American companies don't automatically exert a progressive influence. Lately there's been a rush by U.S. firms to sign the Sullivan Principles, which require equal pay for equal work, desegregated working facilities, and management training for blacks. Still, only 199 American firms out of 284 subscribe, and some of them don't meet the highest standards of compliance. There's no reason all companies can't play by these basic rules of decency, and they should be required to do so.