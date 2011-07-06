[Guest post by Matthew Zeitlin]

During President Obama’s Twitter Town Hall event this afternoon, he was asked by Twitter user _RenegadeNerd_ “Mr. President, will you issue an executive order to raise the debt ceiling pursuant to section 4 of the 14th amendment?”

In response, Obama said “I don't think we should even get to the constitutional issue.”

What’s important here is that this is the second time that Obama has been asked about the constitutionality of the debt ceiling and refused to give answer one way or another. In his press conference last week, Chuck Todd asked Obama about the constitutionality of the War Powers Act, the debt limit and whether or not “marriage is a civil right.” Obama then discussed Libya, discrimination against gays and said nothing about the debt ceiling.