On the same day that the Department of Agriculture had its doors locked against possible invasion by the troops of the Poor People’s Campaign, representatives of SWAFCA and its Washington allies negotiated with Agriculture officials in Orville Freeman’s office. Assistant Secretary of Agriculture John Baker, an associate of Rexford Tugwell in the New Deal Days, consistently blocked the SWAFCA negotiators, and the meeting adjourned. Later in the day, Baker had a change of heart and the negotiations resumed for 18 straight hours until 4 am the next day. After further negotiations, it was finally agreed that FHA would lend to SWAFCA as a “demonstration project’ thus circumventing not only the standard conditions of FHA loans but also state FHA officials in Alabama. Not at all pleased to be overruled, national FHA director Howard Bertsch subsequently offered his resignation as a ceremonial gesture and as a warning against making SWAFKA a precedent for other cooperatives.

Like any good bank, the FHA hates to make high-risk loans. Although three-quarters of the borrows in Alabama’s Black Belt are Negro, they receive less than half of FHA’s loan money. As Alabama FHA Director Robert Bamberg explained to the US Civil Rights Commission at its recent Montgomery hearings, “some people have more resources to borrow more money than others … it goes back to this, in many cases, our nigger population has small acreage.” FHA also does not like to circumvent its state apparatus. As it happens, their man in Alabama, Bamberg, owns a 4,000 acre farm in Perry County and advances credit to his black sharecrop families at a rate above the federal program which he administers. Bamberg told the civil rights commission that the “human kingdom is just like the animal kingdom. The strong take it away from the weak, and the smart take it away from the strong.” In confirmation of Bamberg’s maxim, SWAFCA has been smart enough to extract more than $250,000 in individual loans for its members from FHA.

Some black residents of Taliaferro County, Georgia, have also had some singular success recently in obtaining loans from FHA. In the case of Crawfordville Enterprises, there is the same cross-fertilization of economic development and political organization, growing out of earlier civil rights struggles. IN 1964, black people in the country requested the use of the local gymnasium in the white high school for their 750 students. The school board refused until it was ordered by the courts to integrate as a result of the efforts of SCLC organizers. The county’s white residents responded by bussing their children to neighboring county school or sending them to “private academies.” The Taliaferro school system fired two black school-teachers, Robert Billingsly and Calvin Turner, for their role in the de-segregation struggle. It was these men who set up a silk screening operation in Crawfordville down the road from a state park commemorating Alexander H. Stephens, first vice-president of the Confederacy. The operation failed for lack of capital and know-how in a small predominantly black and economically depressed county whose population is half what it was after the Civil War and whose employment level is half that of 1950.

Working with Randolph Blackwell, a SCLC lieutenant, Billingsly and Turner re-constituted their operation as Crawfordville Enterprises, a community corporation with a democratically elected board of directors (with the stipulation that one-third be employees of the enterprise and one-third be non-residents selected for technical competence). Initially capitalized by private sources and since funded by OEO, Crawfordville has operated on a budget of $350,000, manufacturing pants and shirts for Shirley of Atlanta, and sponsoring a community development program including various social services.

Crawfordville Enterprises has been in serious financial difficulty of late. Its problems — and the interpretation of its —problems illustrate the various possibilities in cooperative economic development. When Crawfordville began running in the red even with the benefit of Federal subsidy it became clear that several management mistakes had been made. The most serious was a contract with a middleman who was buying Crawfordville’s products for less than the standard price. Labor efficiency was not particularly high; cost accounting was poor; there were delays in deliveries.

According to one school of thought concerning low-income cooperatives, evidence of “bad management” is sufficient justification for a more professionalized management and for intervention from Washington of whatever the capital sources. Not only should funds for the employment of professionals be provided and technical assistance rendered, but grants should be conditional upon specific management decisions. A second school rejects the mystique of management and maintains that the leaders of poor folk, adequately funded and technically assisted, are well able to run an economic enterprise if they are given time to learn through the same kind of initial mistakes that professional businessmen regularly make. Since most new enterprises in the mainstream economic world fail, it is hardly surprising in this view that some poor people’s cooperatives should also fail. Those men would like to reconcile community autonomy with external capital sources by funding virtually carte blanche for the long haul. One of the more substantial black cooperatives, the Poor People’s Corp. of Jackson, Miss., has solved the problem in its own way. It has refused Federal money.

For all its problems, it is hardly fair to write Crawfordville Enterprises off as a failure because it has not turned a profit in two years. All of its original workers were unemployed people who had no experience in the garment industry. The plant is producing garments of good quality; its people are earning $60 a week, some four times their average before Crawfordville Enterprises. A number of the community corporation’s 80 employees are people who have actually returned to Crawfordville from Northern cities where they had previously migrated. If it is highly subsidized, so also are the maritime industry, the military/aerospace corporations, the universities.

Black cooperatives are chiefly in need of capital and technical assistance. The formation of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives will go some distance in this direction by providing funds for loan guarantees and technical assistance in accounting, credit management, agricultural economy and marketing. Adequately capitalized, co-ops can succeed on a limited scale. It is too early to estimate whether black cooperatives and community corporations can play a really major role in rural development for the entire black population in the South. There are both economic and political reasons for skepticism. However , there is little evidence to suggest that the alternative—employment in new industries locating in the South—which is favored by liberals and conservatives alike, will ever trickle down to Southern blacks. Union Bag-Camp recently located a camp in Prattville, Alabama, but for black people, it meant only 20 menial jobs. Whatever their economic potential, cooperative black enterprises have this advantage—they reach black people because they are black people. After the assassination of Martin Luther King, Crawfordville workers consulted Randy Blackwell, the organization’s founding father, on whether to take the day off since everyone was crying and no work was getting done. Blackwell told them that they would have to decide themselves since they owned Crawfordville. They went home early that day and set aside Tuesday as well.

