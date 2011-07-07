President Obama’s Twitter Town Hall was kind of lame. Admittedly, it wasn’t as lame as I thought it would be. But it still showed the White House has yet to fully embrace social media, at least when it comes to the president himself.

I had expected that Wednesday’s event would unfold like the social media interviews the president has conducted in the past. Steve Grove, head of YouTube News and Politics, has hosted two interviews with the president using text and video questions selected by YouTube users. Aside from a few unique questions (“Who is your favorite mathematician or scientist?”), during those events, I found myself guessing fairly accurately what the president was going to say. An amazing technology met predictable responses.

More recently, the president joined Mark Zuckerberg and Co. for a Facebook town hall. Over the course of an hour, the president fielded just eight questions, four of which were from people who were physically in the room. When a question came from the web, Zuckerberg simply read it to the president, further diluting any sense that Obama was directly responding to regular people. The questions might as well have been sent by the U.S. Postal Service. It was another cutting-edge question-delivery system marred by conventional political theater.

Wednesday’s Twitter event improved on its predecessors by embedding its technology more deeply into the process of the event itself. The president started the show by asking Twitter users a question of his own; he eventually responded to their answers at the end of the program. When the event was turned over to the online questioners, Twitter curators went so far as to allow a few follow-up queries, a first for this type of event. The president also kept his answers relatively short, which allowed him to respond to about two dozen tweets in roughly 70 minutes. Featuring monitors with nifty graphs about the location and topics of the questions, the event had a genuinely “Twitter” feel to it.