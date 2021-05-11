Détente and Dissent

The KGB started Case 24, an intensive prosecution of this subversive activity, in December 1971. Yakir, long protected by popular memory of his father, was arrested in June 1972 and the chronicle made its last appearance in November 1972. Yakir, deprived of the alcohol to which he was addicted and subjected at the very least to psychological pressure based on his fear of dying in prison, began to inform on his friends. At least 10 people were arrested and the tiny band of surviving dissidents was devastated. Yakir's behavior at his trial this month was a startling contrast to his attitude three years ago. He and Krasin "confessed" to active roles in the production of the chronicle. They said that most of their activities were directed from abroad, particularly by the anti-Soviet émigré group called the People's Labor Movement (known in Russian as NTS). They said they had fabricated some of the "slanderous" information they had given foreigners. At their press conference Yakir surprisingly confirmed that he had told David Bonavia of the London Times, "if they beat me, I will say anything. I know this from my former experience in the camps. But you'll know it will not be the real me speaking." Yakir said at the press conference that he had not been mistreated and that he did not understand how Bonavia "could publish a private conversation in the press."

Yakir also implicated Sakharov and Solzhenitsyn, who used to maintain a careful distance from the dissidents and from each other. Sakharov is a nuclear physicist who played a major role in the development of the Soviet hydrogen bomb. As a member of the USSR Academy of Sciences he belongs to a privileged elite. That made his essay urging cooperation and eventual convergence between the United States and the Soviet Union a sensation in 1968. "Convergence" became a dirty word in the ideological lexicon, a sharp irony for a man now accused of opposing detente. In 1970 he and Valentine Turchin, a physicist, and Roy Medvedev, a historian, wrote an appeal for democratization in the Soviet Union to cure "breakdown and stagnation" in the Soviet economy and close the "suicidal" gap between the state and the intelligentsia. Later that year he founded a committee on human rights that tried to provide a legalistic equivalent of the dissident effort. He attended major dissident trials until he was stopped early this year, and began to meet foreign correspondents himself.

This year the official press criticized Sakharov by name for the first time. He had some "conversations" with the KGB. In August the deputy prosecutor general of the USSR called him in and warned him to stop making "anti-Soviet" statements to foreign newsmen. Sakharov's answer was to give correspondents the complete text of his interview with the prosecutor as he could reconstruct it from memory. Then he held a press conference in his Moscow apartment, incredible by all previous standards, and told correspondents that detente would turn out to be "very dangerous" unless it were accompanied by some democratization of Soviet life and some reduction of Soviet isolation from the world. He warned that Western trade and aid would help the Soviets dispose of economic problems that they cannot solve themselves, which he said would enable them to build up strength that might make the world "helpless before this uncontrollable bureaucratic machine." He called the Jackson amendment, which would deny most-favored-nation trading status to the Soviet Union as long as it restricts emigration, a symbol of "the fact that rapprochement with the USSR must include some kind of control on this country, so it cannot become a threat to its neighbors." Uncontrolled rapprochement, Sakharov said, would mean "cultivating a country where anything that happens may be shielded from outside eyes —a masked country that hides its real face."