Détente and Dissent

Moscow Turns the Screw

East-West detente has had a chilling consequence in Moscow. The long war between repression and dissent has escalated as the Kremlin tried to show the Soviet people that rapprochement abroad does not mean ideological relaxation at home —and Westerners have begun to ask if detente has any meaning when it has such side effects. In recent weeks the trial of Pyotr Yakir and Viktor Krasin for telling Westerners about Soviet violations of human rights, followed by a press conference at which they repeated the confessions they had made in the closed courtroom, reminded many people of the Stalin show trials. Threats to novelist Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and physicist Andrei Sakharov, probably the best known abroad of all Soviet intellectuals, prompted both to speak out more strongly than ever before; Sakharov specifically warned the West that it might be endangered by a detente that was not accompanied by democratization in the Soviet Union.

Richard Nixon apparently sees no such threat and remains determined to maintain reciprocal silence about untoward events as part of his embrace with Leonid Brezhnev. Brezhnev kept the Soviet press virtually silent about Watergate, in contrast to the lipsmacking scrutiny it usually gives scandals in the American system. Political lecturers in Moscow are saying, as Soviet journalists and diplomats abroad did earlier, that the fuss over Watergate is an attempt by American cold warriors to kill detente. Some link it to Israel and Zionism, now the chief villains in Soviet propaganda, by claiming that 75 percent of the American press is controlled by Jews. That notion will come in handy if they are ever authorized to answer questions about American press concern with dissent. (One lecturer admitted recently that he was getting questions about Sakharov but not answering them.) The press silence and the lecturers' bewildered propaganda both testify to the strain that Watergate puts on the Soviets' automatic respect for authority, expressed long before detente or Watergate by the Russian friend who said it was impermissible for an American to call Nixon a nonentity. The silence and the propaganda are probably also meant to strengthen Brezhnev's hand against Kremlin critics who may have cited Watergate as one reason for doubts about Brezhnev's policy of detente. The general secretary must have been happy that the Soviet silence had the added effect of making the President feel good —and even happier when Nixon responded in kind, just as the world was watching the unfolding drama of dissent, Nixon announced that Treasury Secretary George Shultz would lead an economic delegation to Moscow in October. Not a word in public about Yakir or Krasin, Sakharov or Solzhenitsyn. His silence contrasted with the criticisms voiced by Willy Brandt and the West German Social Democratic Party despite their Ostpolitik commitment to the Soviets. It also looked hollow when the American National Academy of Sciences warned the USSR Academy of Sciences that American scientists might not participate in the joint projects that are meant to be one of the fruits of detente if the Soviets keep harassing Sakharov. Rep. Wilbur Mills joined in with a new pledge to oppose trade concessions "if the price is to be paid in the martyrdom" of people like Sakharov and Solzhenitsyn. Repression, like Watergate, may frustrate Mr. Nixon's policies even as he tries to ignore them both.

It poses another problem for Henry Kissinger, who admitted under questioning by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he felt "emotionally connected" with Sakharov—not surprisingly, since his endorsement decorates the American edition of Sakharov's 1968 book advocating convergence of the best in the Soviet and American systems. But Kissinger insisted that "we must proceed on the course on which we are," the course of trade concessions that will further improve relations with Moscow.