The Warren Commission In Its Own Words

Also there were grotesque touches. John J. McCloy,for example, was continually telling the Commissionthat he had to catch a plane to London or Brazil andwould have to be excused. Boggs found it difficult toattend a session because a new governor was beingelected in Louisiana. Ford missed the April 30 sessionaltogether because he was in Michigan on politicalbusiness. Even at its second session, the Commissionlacked a copy of the Executive Order establishing it:Warren had to use a clipping from The Washington Post.The Commission worried at length about such prosaic matters as parking space near its Maryland Avenueheadquarters in Washington, the possibility of borrowing clerical help from other government agencies sothat it would not have to pay salaries, and the minimumnumber of copies of the report to be printed at the leastpossible cost. As a money-saving device, Dullesproposed at one point that the Commission hire a CIAsecretary who was on maternity leave. Many casual remarks show how much the Commission was anexpression of the American establishment; its membersunderstood each other. When the name of William T.Coleman, a Philadelphia lawyer, came up for a staffappointment. General Counsel Rankin explained, inthe language of another day, that “he is a colored man.”(In 1975, President Ford named Coleman to beSecretary of Transportation.)

The Warren Commission was appointed by Executive Order 11130 on November 29, 1963. This was afew days after Johnson had encouraged Texas authorities to set up their own court of inquiry—as much asanything else to clear the name of Texas in the Kennedytragedy. Johnson may have been unaware at the timethat by setting in motion two parallel investigations, hewas inviting rivalries that, in the long run, complicatedthe overall investigation effort. For a time, the WarrenCommission and the Texas court of inquiry, unbeknownst to the public, were not even on speaking terms. Today, Texas officials still feel that, for the sakeof the ultimate result, and given leads they wantedfollowed up, they should not have been completelyexcluded from the Warren Commission’s work. Thissituation became ludicrous: for months members of theWarren Commission were afraid to go to Texas toinvestigate the scene of the investigation, lest they besubpoenaed by the Texas authorities.

The Warren Commission is known to have held 13executive sessions between December 5, 1963 andSeptember 18, 1964. But so much concerning theCommission’s work is still wrapped in secrecy that it ispossible that it met on other, unrecorded, occasions.Thus the “Inventory of the Records of the President’sCommission on the Assassination of President Kennedy,” issued by the National Archives in 1973, listsonly 12 meetings. An emergency meeting, called byWarren in utter secrecy on January 22, 1964 to discussinformation that Oswald may have been an FBI informer, is not listed by the Archives. In response to aninquiry by, a spokesman explained thatthis transcript was “discovered” subsequently. Its “topsecret” classification was lifted only on March 14, 1975.Likewise there is no actual transcript of the finalSeptember 18, 1964 session. There are, however,minutes of this meeting, which throw additional anddisturbing light on the proceedings.

The National Archives began declassifying thetranscripts in 1968, but the most significant ones weremade available for research only in 1974 and 1975. Thetranscripts form a comprehensible narrative only whenthey are studied as a whole. This is why researchers andhistorians, who until recently had access only to threetranscripts and one set of minutes declassified in 1968,were stymied in their efforts to produce a coherent analysis of the Commission’s activities. It is necessaryto study the bulk of the material—including the staffreport on the meeting with the psychiatrists’ panel andother internal memoranda—to be able to understandthe frame of mind in which the Commissionersoperated.