The Warren Commission In Its Own Words

Keenly aware of domestic political considerations.Warren was determined to complete the investigationbefore the onset of the 1964 presidential campaign inwhich Lyndon Johnson would seek election in his ownright. On January 21, 1964 he told the Commission: “Ithink if this [the work on the report] should go alongtoo far and get into the middle of a campaign year it10would be very bad for the country to have this thing discussed at that particular time.” The Commissionthen decided to set a secret June 1 target date. Thisalone discredits the claims of the Commission that,indifferent to extraneous pressures, it was interestedonly in the truth of what happened in Dallas.

Warren’s initial position was that the Commission needed no investigators of its own, no subpoena powerto call witnesses or obtain materials, and no power togrant immunity from prosecution. His concept wasthat “our job here is essentially one for the evaluationof gathering evidence … We can start with the premise that we can rely upon the reports of the variousagencies…” Led by Sen. Russell, however, theCommission overruled Warren on subpoenas. But itnever really freed itself from the informationalmonopoly held by these agencies, and particularly theFBI. The Commission—and Deputy Attorney GeneralNicholas Katzenbach—were convinced from the outsetthat the FBI was deliberately leaking information to thepress to construct the anti-conspiracy case rapidly anddecisively in the public mind; moreover, the Commission privately accused the FBI of attempting to imposeits own anti-conspiratorial conclusions on the presidential panel. On January 22, J. Lee Rankin, the Commission’s general counsel, exploded in sarcastic angeragainst the FBI’s insistence that there was no conspiracy and that Oswald was the assassin. He said: “Theywould like to have us fold up and quit … They foundthe man [Oswald]. There is nothing more to do. TheCommission supports their conclusions, and we can goon home and that is the end of it.” The Commissioners’suspicion, of course, was that the FBI, which had failedto inform the Secret Service and the local police ofOswald’s presence in Dallas prior to Kennedy’s visit,could not tolerate evidence of conspiracy. As a formerdefector to the Soviet Union and self-proclaimedMarxist and supporter of the Cuban revolution,Oswald, in the Commission’s view, should have beenplaced on the Secret Service list of persons dangerousto the President. Likewise, the evidence shows that the FBI was aware of Oswald’s mental condition, havingpreviously interviewed him and his wife.

The Commission seemed terrified of FBI Director J.Edgar Hoover. After receiving in secret sessioninformation from Texas officials that Oswald might have been an FBI undercover informer, the Commission spent four months debating just how to approachHoover for a denial that would convince the public. Aformal statement by Hoover was not deemed sufficient. Paradoxically, the Commission feared thatHoover might feel that he was being investigated.

Allen Dulles cautioned the Commission that Hoovermight lie if Oswald was, indeed, an FBI informer. Heconfessed to his colleagues that during his tenure asCIA director he would lie under oath to everybodyexcept the President of the United States if he thoughtit was in the national interest or in the interest of the agency.

Rep. Ford provoked a near-uproar in the panel when,on June 4, he charged that outside forces were trying topressure the Commission to decide in advance thatOswald was a solitary assassin. In December,” Mr.Katzenbach wrote and asked [for] … a statement tothe effect that there was no foreign involvement, therewas no conspiracy … a growing volume now … withthe same intent … I have come to no specificconclusion yet.” A month later, with but one executive session held in the interim—its contents are stillclassified—members of the Commission were meetingwith psychiatrists in an effort to construct a psychological portrait of Oswald as murderer.

The psychiatrists’ panel told the Commissioners thatOswald might not have assassinated Kennedy ifMarina, his wife, had treated him with kindness on theeve of the murder. The psychiatric hypothesis was thatMarina unwittingly triggered Oswald’s disturbedpersonality into his criminal act. This was as close as theCommission could have come to fixing on an assassination motive, but it shied away from it in the report.

THE TRANSCRIPTS, so reflective of the age of Americaninnocence that died with John Kennedy, are starkdrama. The Commissioners are seized with doubtsabout the probity of the FBI, whose reputation hadrarely been questioned in the past. Justice Warrenrecoils at the idea of reproducing the gruesomephotographs of Kennedy’s autopsy reports. A staffmemorandum tells the Commission that if certainrumors about the assassination—the possibility of aforeign conspiracy—are not quelled, they “couldconceivably lead the country into a war which couldcost 40 million lives.” So there was cold fear both ofglobal catastrophe and domestic turmoil pervading theCommission’s work as it peered into the unknown.

Also there were grotesque touches. John J. McCloy,for example, was continually telling the Commissionthat he had to catch a plane to London or Brazil andwould have to be excused. Boggs found it difficult toattend a session because a new governor was beingelected in Louisiana. Ford missed the April 30 sessionaltogether because he was in Michigan on politicalbusiness. Even at its second session, the Commissionlacked a copy of the Executive Order establishing it:Warren had to use a clipping from The Washington Post.The Commission worried at length about such prosaic matters as parking space near its Maryland Avenueheadquarters in Washington, the possibility of borrowing clerical help from other government agencies sothat it would not have to pay salaries, and the minimumnumber of copies of the report to be printed at the leastpossible cost. As a money-saving device, Dullesproposed at one point that the Commission hire a CIAsecretary who was on maternity leave. Many casual remarks show how much the Commission was anexpression of the American establishment; its membersunderstood each other. When the name of William T.Coleman, a Philadelphia lawyer, came up for a staffappointment. General Counsel Rankin explained, inthe language of another day, that “he is a colored man.”(In 1975, President Ford named Coleman to beSecretary of Transportation.)

The Warren Commission was appointed by Executive Order 11130 on November 29, 1963. This was afew days after Johnson had encouraged Texas authorities to set up their own court of inquiry—as much asanything else to clear the name of Texas in the Kennedytragedy. Johnson may have been unaware at the timethat by setting in motion two parallel investigations, hewas inviting rivalries that, in the long run, complicatedthe overall investigation effort. For a time, the WarrenCommission and the Texas court of inquiry, unbeknownst to the public, were not even on speaking terms. Today, Texas officials still feel that, for the sakeof the ultimate result, and given leads they wantedfollowed up, they should not have been completelyexcluded from the Warren Commission’s work. Thissituation became ludicrous: for months members of theWarren Commission were afraid to go to Texas toinvestigate the scene of the investigation, lest they besubpoenaed by the Texas authorities.