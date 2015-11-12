This analysis is, I think, demonstrably one-sided. There are certainly serious deficiencies in the theory and practice of the welfare establishment. But it is simply not true— particularly if one grants Moynihan such a prominent place in it—that this establishment thought that “social problems resulted from individual deficiencies of poor people.” Moynihan, Willard Wirtz and the rest of those who shared the Department of Labor’s view in this matter always emphasized the connection between unemployment and welfare and fought for collective solutions to a socially defined problem. And the alternative to the Moynihan-Wirtz approach, which received considerable support from HEW and the Council of Economic Advisors in the early days of the war on poverty and was incorporated into the Economic Opportunity Act, was community action, i.e., an attempt to mobilize the poor as a group.

Indeed, in some of Moynihan’s writings in the period of his famous report, and in Lyndon Johnson’s Howard commencement speech in 1964, there is explicit argumentation for “equality of result” as against “equality’ of opportunity,” hardly an individualistic way of looking at the issue. It is also conspiratorial thinking to see the Moynihan report as a sinister ploy “to wrest initiative away from the disadvantaged.” In 1964, I am afraid, the disadvantaged, with the exception of the Southern blacks led by Martin Luther King, Jr., did not have the advantage. It was a peculiarity of the entire war on poverty that it did not, by far and large—the exception is once again King’s movement—start as a result of pressure from below. Johnson’s speech at Howard turns out to have been the most social and structural analysis of the problem of racism ever to have been made by an American President.

In saying these things I am not trying to make a brief for Moynihan or Johnson. I have been public in my disagreement with their policies. I am suggesting that intellectual overkill in this area tends to make people suspicious of everything else you write. The really interesting question about the ‘60s, which Hampden-Turner does not even raise, is why decent, sincere and intelligent men, who tried to develop a social response to poverty, failed. To deal with that issue requires a subtle reading of complex facts—an understanding of how social structure overwhelms good intentions—not a thesis of conspiracy.

Unfortunately the polemical oversimplifications of analysis in this book lead to overly simple solutions. It is true that the abolition of poverty requires structural change. It is also true that CDCs, in which poor people organize and produce goods and services on their own, are one means of pursuing that goal. But are CDCs the way out? Do they contain the potential of transforming the plight of the poor and the black? I think not.

Hampden-Tumer writes: