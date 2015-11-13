Kennedy's emerging foreign policy is another matter. He will have a harder time persuading a doubting public about its wisdom. Its elements seem to include a credulousness about Russian intentions and interests, and about their susceptibility to sheer good will; an exaggerated sense of our moral debt to an indiscriminately perceived third world; and an overeagerness to mute our human-rights commitments in the service of fashionable causes such as "normalization" of relations with the People's Republic of China.

The appeal of the Kennedy alternative is particularly strong at this moment because the incumbent president appears to have made incompetence an art. Or, as one Washington commentator observed, Jimmy Carter's real accomplishment is to make Gerald Ford seem masterful. Faulty memory and the shadow of assassinations again play tricks on the mind. Don't we remember who the first Kennedy's best and brightest really were, and what enormities that cohort of monomaniacal ideologues and whiz-kid technocrats invented and rationalized? The truth about most of them never quite caught up with their reputations. The haughty style has served them well: it is often mistaken for ability. Kennedy will attract good men and women to him, we are assured by his partisans; maybe it is so, and surely there is no reason to burden him in advance with the worst of his brothers' associates. But this electoral strength may also be a substantive weakness.

If Carter had not surrounded the presidential person with so many louts and Snopses the lure of an imagined Kennedy entourage would not be nearly so great as it is. A similar dynamic may be at work with reference to public perceptions of the Carter and Kennedy families. It sometimes seen-is as if the "Soap" program's Campbell family has stumbled off the TV screen, psychopathologies and all, into the White House. But this image is not the fault of President Carter, and here again our memories may be playing tricks with us in any unfavorable comparison to the Kennedys. Nor should people be proud of desiring the restoration of a regal line and a regal tone to the presidential office. One of the least attractive, least democratic features of a Kennedy presidency would be the return en masse of the extended family (has it ever really departed?) of princes and princesses, dukes and duchesses to every medium of public information and entertainment.

One of the advantages enjoyed by dynasts is that they are accorded deference. In the Democratic Party, Kennedy has been accorded at least an implied deference. Aspirants for leadership, particularly among liberals, are always daunted by the residual loyalties of other politicians and of the public to that Kennedy ever in the wings. Will he or won't he? The question always seems to circumscribe commitment and opportunity or, at minimum, to justify insufficient resolve. Will any Carter challenger inevitably be made to seem a stalking horse for Kennedy? That apprehension does not disappear.

The most curious feature of the present Kennedy boomlet is that it occurs at a time of self-conscious and self-righteous moralism in politics that logically should have precluded any broad-based interest in his candidacy. The reason for that, too, is deference, the making of exceptions. If private peccadillos and transgressions are to disbar others from public trust, why is Kennedy exempt from the stern verdict? We are not inclined to make judgment on his personal life. It is his own. And who really dares cast the first stone? Apparently the people, or most of them, do not believe Senator Kennedy's explanation of the events at Chappaquiddick. That is a judgment and a harsh one. But the judgment somehow fails to become a judgment of character, at least one serious enough to question Kennedy's fitness for the presidency and for the moral authority it should exercise. What is so casually tossed off in Washington, among Kennedy's friends joyfully, among his adversaries sourly, among the pundits and odds givers confidently, is that "Chappaquiddick doesn't matter . . . folk forget . . . don't care. ..." Dishonor, if that is what people believe it to have been, should not be treated with such deference.