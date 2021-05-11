The Light in the East

This loosening has occurred because of two elements. One is the death and the disappearance of Marxism everywhere in Eastern Europe, including the minds of the rulers of the Soviet Union. The other is the Russian national character. The Russians, unlike the Germans, are a disorganized people, in whose lives carelessness and rigidity, belief and cynicism exist side by side. Their rulers' communism has nothing messianic in it; it is, simply and brutally, an instrument to extend and maintain their national power. They have done practically nothing to establish their cultural influence in their subjugated satellite neighbors. They allowed trade with the West. As early as 15 years ago the lives of workers in Budapest or in Warsaw had far more in common with the lives of workers in Paris or Madrid than they had had before, and of course far more in common with the latter than with the lives of people in Kiev or Moscow.

Any historian worth his salt ought to know how unpredictable is the history of nations and of their relations. It may be that the dramatic element in the Polish events will fade, at least for a while, that the birth-struggle of the new trade unions will degenerate into dreary squabbles, that the events of August 1980 in Poland will be little more than another painful milestone, like that of 1970 or of 1976. It may be that things will get out of hand, and that the Russians will, after slow and cautious deliberations of their own, throw in their brute force—it has happened before in Polish history and it may happen again. But at least the historian (as any human being, in any human situation) can say, with more than reasonable certainty, not what is going to happen but what is not going to happen: Russia cannot digest a nation such as Poland; as a matter of fact she cannot even swallow her. The texture of history has changed and, with it, the structure of events. In the past the Russians dealt with a state. Now they face an entire nation. In the past history was politics, the relationships of the governing classes, underneath the quick-moving, dramatic surface of which the peasants and the workers were largely passive elements. This is no longer so.

If the Russians break into the Polish factory towns with tanks and flamethrowers, blood will flow; there may be a dreadful silence, for weeks, months, perhaps years. Then the real struggle will begin, and the Russians will have a flaring revolution on hand, an unending war of independence.