John Anderson for President

What liberals want from government includes what everybody else wants—security, prosperity, personal freedom, honest and efficient governance. But liberals also want more—an active remaking of society along more equitable lines, and promotion of humane values in the world. In making political judgments, it is often hard to resolve these goals. But judging Jimmy Carter is not hard. In four years as president, he has failed by both the general standards of competent administration and the special standards of the liberal agenda. He has made our society less prosperous without making it more generous. He has made this country less respected and feared abroad without making it more loved. Now Carter asks liberals to support him for reelection. We say no.

It is one thing to swallow doubts and support the Democratic candidate when he is a blur making amiable noises and there is the possibility of pleasant surprise. That is what many voters—and this journal— did supporting Jimmy Carter in 1976. But when that has confirmed all those doubts, to vote for him a second time is an act of political decadence. It is a ratification of failure that betrays both liberal principles and the principle of accountability. It is a message as liberals to the rest of the political community that the damage done under our banner has our blessing. More urgently, it is a message from us as to those who would rule over us that we can be taken in by words and gesture; that we won’t measure a politician’s record against objective standards or his own promises.

This journal has a long history of refusing to settle. In 1968 we declined to endorse Hubert Humphrey over Richard Nixon because of Vietnam. Sometimes to settle is a triumph of emotion over reason, similarities between 1968 and 1980 are not compelling. First, Hubert Humphrey was the leading liberal of his day, with one tragic flaw, Vietnam. Jimmy Carter was an unknown quantity when he usurped the liberal banner, and now has proven his unworthiness to carry it. Second, Ronald Reagan is not Richard Nixon. Third, this year we do not advocate sitting on our hands. We can say no to Carter and Reagan, and yes to an articulated set of liberal views that don’t carry the stigma of failure and betrayal. We endorse John Anderson.