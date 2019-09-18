The Flyer and the Yahoos

Fighting for his country proved to be harder than he had anticipated; Washington didn’t want him. He had an unpleasant session with Secretary Stimson in January of 1942, during which Stimson refused to put Lindbergh “into any position of command” because of his past. So Lindbergh, who had been complaining about the Administration’s war mongering now found himself complaining that he couldn’t join up: “I have always believed in the past that every American citizen had the right and duty to state his opinion in peace and fight for his country in war. But the Roosevelt administration seems to think otherwise.” Meanwhile his enemies the newspapers kept after him, misquoting him, turning his words into statements seeming to express continued disaffection with our participation in the war. He was now fully committed, yet he kept writing disconcerting doubts into the journals: “A Russian dominated Europe would in my belief be far worse than a German dominated Europe.”

With the United States in the war, and with the Armed Services not open to him, what to do? He soon was working for Ford at Willow Run, a gadfly on the B-24 production line. The journals now throttle down on Big Think and concentrate instead on details of flying and production. His comments about flying and particular flights, and about the flying characteristics of the dozens of military and commercial planes he tested are marvelous for anyone who has been an active flyer. Sometimes the information is technical, sometimes it branches off into divine poesy, but always his descriptions are clear and well written. He emerges as one of the most careful and deliberate of flyers - and though he is his own press agent on the point there seems little reason to doubt him, nor to doubt that during the war years he remained both one of the world’s great flyers and one of aviation’s true experts.

At about midpoint in Lindbergh’s Willow Run life, his journal lapses for some months. When we pick up again, he is still working for Ford but planning a trip to the Pacific. In 1944 this trip comes off and we find him flying with the Navy in mid-Pacific, although he is still not in uniform. He tells us that he downed one Jap. The military life gives us Lindbergh at his best, not worrying very much about the course of civilization but doing his job and doing it well. Eventually one of thegenerals tells him he must stop flying missions because there would be hell to pay if Washington heard. He returns home; there is another lapse in the journal and suddenly we are at the end of the war with Lindbergh back touring Germany at the moment the various conquerors spread through the ravaged landscape. Here, after the pleasant military calm of the Pacific we find again Lindbergh the “civilized” man. His German sympathies are so strong that he has no time for any of the other forces present in Germany; all are bad but some are worse—with the French Senegalese the worst, then the Russians, French, British and Americans. The beaten Germans, none of whom seem to be Nazis, become objects of Lindbergh’s sympathy. He goes to visit his old friends like Professor Mepserschmitt (Mcsserschmitt was impris oned shortly after Lindbergh talked with him). Ail these nice civilized scientist types treat Lindbergh courteously (this is the civilized part) and begin to negotiate with him to have their affairs put in the hands of Americans instead of Russians. Lindbergh is delighted. One proposal which comes to him, for example, is that “ten of the Junkers’ technical men together with their families [be taken] into the American zone.” To the suggestion Lindbergh replies that he thinks the idea excellent: “The only improvement I can suggest is to try to get one hundred of them into our area instead of ten.” As for the divvying up of Germany among the victorious powers, Lindbergh fears for those who are left in the hands of the Russians: “We are turning her [a young girl] and thousands of others like her over to Soviet soldiers for their sport. I feel ashamed. What responsibility has this child had for Hitler and the Nazis?”

When at the very end Lindbergh visits a Nazi prison camp and sees the two furnaces, his rationalization is as follows: “This, I realize, is not a thing confined to any nation or to any people. What the German has done to the Jew in Europe, we are doing to the Jap in the Pacific.” How such an argument leads to the conclusion of the journals - that it is finally the Russians who are the world’s barbarians—is never made clear.

Shortly before this book’s publication Frank Mankiewicz and Tom Braden, in one of their newspaper columns, criticized publisher William Jovanovich for bringing the Lindbergh book out at this time. They described Lindbergh as a muddled racist, an apologist for the Nazis and something of an obscenity upon the political landscape. They concluded that Mr. Jovanovich had chosen a particularly bad time to publish the book: “It helps the nation decide its policy towards Israel as gasoline helps a fire. It will bring out the racists.” There is, I think, an element of truth in their remarks. The timing of the book’s publication is curious; and of course the Lindbergh record is disturbing for those who have no time for German apologists. Yet what Mankiewicz and Braden did in their column is so characteristic of journalistic treatment of Lindbergh in general, during the years of his glory and infamy, that all of Lindbergh’s hatred of journalists, and the reasons for it, are immediately brought to mind. In the first place they didn’t read the book apparently, but only promotional material about the book; and in the second place they were thoroughly intemperate in their description of him.