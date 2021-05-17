The Silmarillion

Consider, too, the wondrous but peculiarly coherent world Tolkien invented as the setting of his tale, with its tree shepherds, the Ents (their leader, Treebeard, modelled on his friend, C.S. Lewis); its wizards; its dwarves; its elf kindreds, mankind perfected and deathless; the city of Condor in the last days of its pride, holding the bridge at Osgiliath against an evil it can only begin to comprehend; the Rohirrim, horsemen who come from beyond the edge of hope in a black hour; and the resonant legends of a yet older time and a greater purpose than we can quite perceive. It is these legends, hinted .it but never fully disclosed, that give the Lord of the Rings much of its unique texture, just as the fascination with the power of the wizard Gandalf and the sorcery of the Enemy. Sauron. rests precisely in the fact that we never really know of what that power and sorcery consist. The fall of Numenor and the coming of the White Tree, the rise of Morgoth and the return of his lieutenant, Sauron, arethe tantalizing and enduring echoes of a history that exists as surely as the laws of physics and that makes the magic of the present quest not only commonplace but possible.

C.S. Lewis said that Tolkien had been “inside language,” and so he had, in a way remarkable to himself. Both as an orphaned boy and later as an eminent philologist and Merton Professor of English at Oxford, he had been intrigued by the sound of words—he once said that cellardoor, divorced from its meaning, was one of the most beautiful in the vocabulary-and had made a hobby of inventing languages, basing them first on Spanish, then on Welsh, and finally on Finnish But a language, even an invented one, is nothing without the culture of which it is the restless mirror, and Tolkien was led deeper into a thicket of his own devising; the Sitniarillwn and especially the Lord of the Rings were the final result, with the melodious Sindarin and Quenya of the elves, the secret tongue of the dwarves, and the Westron of men as much defining the kindreds who speak them as they arc defined by them.

It happened suddenly Before the First World War, the young Tolkien was no better than the average Oxonian poetic dabbler and quite a lot worse than many. It was not until he lay at Great Hay wood in 1917, recovering from the mad crucible of the Somme where he had seen an entire generation of Englishmen vanish into the mud, that the design sprang into his mind. He mtt-nded it to be “a body of more or less connected legend” that he would “dedicate simply: to England; to my country. It should possess the tone and quality that I desired, somewhat cool and clear, be redolent of our ‘air’ (the clime and soil of the North West, meaning Britain and the hither parts of Europe; not Italy or the Aegean, still less the East), and while possessing (if I could achieve it) the fair elusive beauty that some call Celtic (though it is rarely found in genuine Celtic things), it should be ‘high’, purged of the gross, and fit for the more adult mind of a land long steeped in poetry. “It would be more: it would be Tolkien’s definitive answer to the horrors wrought by the tenacious stupidity of General Sir Douglas Haig and his ilk. It would reaffirm that the earth, though sadly marred, was yet a place of singular beauty and grace, beloved by a God who makes all death meaningful. At first be titled it the Book of Lost Tales. Later be retitled it The Silmarillion. He worked on it for the rest of his long life. It bas now been published as edited by his son, Christopher, together with three related tales, theAinulindalc. Viiltnincnta. and Akallabeth, and the usual maps, genealogical tables, prtinunciatitm guide, and glossary of names.