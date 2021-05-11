The Silmarillion

It comes as an enormous letdown to discover that Tolkien spent all those decades laboring over something very much akin to the Book of Mormon. It begins with a Creation myth, in which God, variously called Eru and Iluvatar, calls forth a great music from his angels, some of whom are known as the Valar, and thus invents the universe. At the center of the scheme is the earth, or Arcii, where the Valar (who, like the sub-deities in C. S. Lewis’s Perelandra trilogy, resemble the Greco-Roman pantheon) take up residence in the role of guardians. Needless to say, Eru has big things planned for Arda. The fly in the ointment is a Vala named Melkor (later travelling under the name of Morgoth), who does his best to make a hash of things, gets in everybody’s way, and generally makes a first rate pest of himself. Melkor’s abiding vice is ambition; to put it in modern terms, he is a sort of John D. Rockefeller, Sr., and the rest of the Valar are the trust-busters. I won’t go in to details —for count less eons Melkor and his enemies roll back and forth across Arda like Godzilla and the Japanese army, smashing mountains and raising a rumpus. Iluvator takes advantage of one of the rare lulls to create the elves; later be seizes on a similar break in the action and manufactures men. This proves to be a big mistake, Iluvatar thinks men and elves are the best idea he ever bad, but in actuality they are nothing but one headache after another. First the elves distill the light of the two great trees of Arda and encompass it within three jewels called the Silmarils. Then Melkor-Morgoth and a big spider kill the trees. Then the fives, in a snit, refuse to give the damn jewels back, but it doesn’t matter because Melkor has stt)len them anyway. Fctr reasons that make rather less sense than one would like, the renegade elves (but not the Valar) form a posse and pursue the thief to Middle Earth, thus earning themselves semi-permanent banishment from the sort of Mount Olympus where everybody bas been dwelling in suburban contentment. It is a couple of thousand years before everything gets straightened out; and, friends, it seems like it. A couple of thousand years, I mean. But wait. There’s more. No sooner bas everyone hung up his lance and buffet and begun to toast his feet before the fire, than men get it into their beads that mortality isn’t such a good idea after all, form aninvasion fleet, hit the beaches on the shore of the Deathless Land.

Is anybody following this? I’m not, and I’m writing it down. If the whole thing sounds like a cross between Joseph Smith and L. Ron Hubbard as conceived by S.J. Perleman, don’t blame me; when you try to play in the same league with Milton and the King James Version, you have to own a hardball or you don’t qualify. The book, moreover, is narrated in an elevated style that has the effect of making the action appear to take place at the bottom of an enormous teacup. There is no immediacy about it and still less mystery; all the characters are 37 feet tall and live for a million years and you can rest assured that if things really get out of band. Daddy in the form of Eru-Iluvatar will put down his pipe and lend an omnipotent band. 1 realize that the editor bas been forced to choose between many different versions, both in prose and poetry, and difficult compromises have doubtless been made. Nevertheless, the book is little more than a weak gloss on Tolkien’s infinitely more mature later work, and so it should be read, if at all; indeed, much of the material is included in the appendices of Lord of the Rings in condensed and more intriguing form. Its publication now, especially when accompanied by such unbridled enthusiasm on the part of the industry, is not only questionable but is bound to lead many of Tolkiens admirers to grave disappointment. Noble intentions do not necessarily produce a noble work. Perhaps the opposite is more often true than otherwise.

This article originally ran in the October 1, 1977 issue of the magazine.