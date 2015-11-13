In literature and art, the history of leftism is long and deep, the damage great . . . it has reached the point that although the Gang of Four was smashed eight years ago, there has still been no strong and clear criticism of leftist thought. There has even been a strange phenomenon: in the economy, leftism is opposed, but in literature and art, rightism is. This is not logical, practical, or defensible. To some, even more interesting than the speeches was the rebellion behind the scenes by writers against the slates of delegates their local propaganda departments had selected for elections to the writers’ council. The writers’ associations were supposed to be mass organizations, they said, like clubs for writers, not party-controlled bureaucracies that existed to control and criticize them. Some provinces added candidates, others selected new ones. The results were embarrassing for the official arts bureaucracy. Many party darlings were not reelected, and those who were made it by a shamefully low margin.

Despite such exciting events, some writers remained doubtful that the party would fulfill its promises. Several writers told us that emotions were very different from those during and after the last writers’ conference in 1979, when writers naively believed that extreme leftism had been dealt a deathly blow. The campaign against “bourgeois liberalism” that followed soon after had come as a shock. This time, many had grown wiser. Few assumed that artistic freedom under the Communist partymeant they had the freedom to speak against the party and socialism. They were well aware that freedom that has been “given” from above can just as easily be taken away again.

ONE OF THE SPEECHES at the meeting was particularly revealing of this mood. Wu Zuguang, a respected novelist, told the audience how difficult it had been to decide to speak. His wife, whose life had been ruined because of remarks he had made in 1957 just before the anti-rightist movement, had read his draft repeatedly, modifying it to make it safer. She warned that if he was too truthful, she would rise in the middle of the meeting and prevent him from continuing. A famous actress, she had once been ordered by the minister of culture to divorce her husband. When she refused, she was persecuted: applauded on stage (too famous to be forbidden to perform), she was sent to clean outhouses when off. After seven years of digging air raid shelters, she had a stroke and lost the use of one of her hands. Wu Zuguang described the great price paid for Hu Qili’s guarantees of artistic freedom by reminding his listeners of how many writers and intellectuals had perished over the past 30 years under the party’s leadership. How could anyone be sure there would be no further repression?

Wu’s cautious attitude appears to be well-founded. In a speech several months after the conference, party secretary Hu Yaobang offered a far more conservative interpretation of artistic freedom than that offered by Hu Qili:

The social function of artists… is, through their art, to inspire and educate the people, to exert a subtle influence on their souls. This function, in the words frequently quoted by Comrade [Deng] Xiaoping, is precisely the function of “engineers of the souls of the people.” Indeed, the party’s writers will also express the party’s nature and support the party’s line, direction, and policies, and will also convey the voice of the party in their own works. But the party should never tell this or that writer what to write… Only then can written works be truly affecting, truly of educational value…

Jia Pingao told us, “We’ve come to expect constant fluctuations between looseness and tightness. Few people think that the current ‘warm’ climate will last indefinitely.” Still, most writers seem greatly encouraged by the signs of change. Jia said that since the conference he had been publishing freely, and would continue to do so as long as he could, at which point he could always write what he called “drawer” literature—writing that stayed in his desk until it could be taken out. For the first time in recent memory, writers are struggling not primarily against political restrictions on subject and literary technique, but within themselves, to find out whether, after all these years, they are able to produce world-class literature.

Many artists and writers worry that China has not produced any work of international stature since the 1930s, and fear they may be incapable of anything but the usual small adventures into forbidden zones. They trace the problem not only to their internalization of socialist restrictions (for they know that the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe’s literature is flourishing), but to facets of Chinese national character such as passivity and the non-combative relationship of Chinese intellectuals to authority.

Older writers have been treated as functionaries for decades, some struggling courageously on the borders of the acceptable and occasionally paying the price, but many more becoming writing machines sensitive above all to every political shift. The middle-aged generation of extremists, though often courageous, is seen by many young writers as seeking only the freedom to criticize the dark side of society, while remaining strongly in the socialist realist tradition. And some of China’s greatests writers, like Shen Congwen, long ago retreated to virtual silence. “Now you tell them they have artistic freedom,” one elderly historian told us, “and they don’t quite know what to do with it. In some ways it’s harder to be a writer than ever.”

The younger writers are doing their best to strike away from the sterility of recent political traditions. They hope to draw on China’s primitive traditions as well as on modern Western literary techniques, and are particularly interested in South American writers who have combined social awareness with myth. Some make expeditions into China’s backwaters, to speak to old sorcerers and collect ancient legends.

There is an excellent chance that their experiments will bear fruit. In the availability of raw material, literary sensibility, and richness of language, China provides all the conditions for many masterpieces. But the fragile liberties now being explored cannot be separated from the reform movement. The reformers may yet have to make quick sacrifices of personal and intellectual freedoms if their economic programs run into serious difficulties and they are unable to hold their ground against strong attacks from more orthodox leaders. As one reformer told us, they are “groping for stepping-stones while crossing the river,” unsure even themselves where their experiments are leading.

This article originally ran in the October 7, 1985 issue of the magazine.