In 2008, officials in Oregon decided to make Medicaid available to more of the state's residents. But they appropriated only enough money to add 10,000 people to the rolls -- and 90,000 people applied. To cull the list, officials held a lottery, producing the sort of rigorous experiment that would be impossible to create under different circumstances. After all, the only obvious difference between those who ended up on Medicaid and those who didn't was that 10,000 of them got the right lottery number.

Experts have been watching to see what happens and, on Thursday, they published their initial findings through the National Bureau of Economic Research. Their conclusions? People with Medicaid really are better off than people without insurance. A lot better off, in fact.

Among the most obvious differences that researchers observed in the two populations was what wonks call "health care utilization" and everybody else calls "getting medical care." Compared to people who did not get Medicaid, most of whom remained uninsured, the Medicaid beneficiaries were 15 percent more likely to use prescription drugs, 20 percent more likely to get cholesterol monitoring, 35 percent more likely to use outpatient care, and 60 percent more likely (!) to get mammograms. The people on Medicaid also reported that they were healthier because of the program: According to the paper, 25 percent said in surveys that they were in "excellent" health, rather than "fair" or "poor."

Of course, more health care services don't always lead to better health. And people don't always assess their own medical status precisely. The truth is that more objective measures of health probably won't show big changes, in one direction or the other, for some time. The benefits of taking high blood pressure medicine, for instance, might not show up until many years in the future, when (hopefully) fewer people suffer heart attacks and require invasive, potentially risky medical interventions.

But the study demonstrates clearly, and persuasively, a different benefit of Medicaid: It provides beneficiaries with economic security. The Medicaid population was 40 percent less likely to borrow money or avoid paying other bills because of high medical expenses. The likelihood that unpaid medical bills ended up with a collection agency was also 25 percent lower. Not coincidentally, people on Medicaid were 55 percent more likely to report having a doctor they see regularly and 70 percent more likely to report they had an office or clinic for care.