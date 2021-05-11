Thou Shalt Not Raise Prices

It is in large part because the government believes Americans will not tolerate sacrifice that it has not proposed an oil boycott or a reduction in purchase from OPEC. If the government dare not resist pressures at home, how can it stand up to pressures abroad? No one suggests that the United States simply tell OPEC that its price is too high and cease to buy oil; that alone would accomplish nothing. It is equally unprofitable to rely on exhortation to accomplish what Washington is not willing to attempt by direct action. The oil countries, hearing themselves described as belligerents and famine-producers, are not going to see the logic of voluntarily taking a cut in income. That is a dream; the sooner recognized as such the better.

There’s another way to get at this problem that hasn’t been given a fair test by the government since the beginning of the oil shortage last fall: large-scale economic and industrial allocation of scarce resources, undertaken simultaneously with mandated age and price controls. An obvious first step is to cut back unnecessary oil consumption in this country, something that will not be done by lecturing. A second step yet to be taken is an overhaul of the tax laws to redirect consumption and to make allowances for the discriminatory burdens of inflation. It became clear last week that the Ford administration, through indifference, has lost the chance of getting a mass transit bill through Congress this year. A bill providing $11 billion for new transit systems and $800 million in emergency relief for those already operating is now considered dead. The White House did not try to save it. That is the reality that robs “Project Independence” of much of its meaning. All signs indicate that the private use of automobiles in America is rapidly becoming a threat to the health of the economy—not to mention the health of the people—and that mass transit must take on a larger share of transporting us. Car manufacture consumes millions of tons of steel (and how much energy?) each year that could be used more efficiently in railroads, buses and the construction of basic industries (including refiners). Had the government begun a crash program to convert some auto-building capacity to bus-making capacity during the embargo last fall, the outlook would be less gloomy today. But nothing has changed. Addressing a group of mass transit officials on September 9, President Ford told his listeners that under his administration there would be “realistic restraints on federal aid to transportation,” and that “the car will be with us for a long, long time.” Well yes, but in these numbers and in these sizes and used as indiscriminately as automobiles now are?

For a brief period last winter the government experimented with an alternative approach to the oil crisis: reduced consumption. People were told, ordered, to drive at 50 miles per hour, gas stations were closed on Sundays, thermostats were turned back. The experiment was short-lived. Our leaders turned from lecturing Americans to lecturing Arabs. In the first week of September more gasoline was used than in the same week a year ago. Again the government is preoccupied with increasing, not reducing and allocating supply, a policy that plays directly into the hands of the OPEC cartel. Until this country learns to make do with less oil, and use what it can get more intelligently, its words of advice to the Persian Gulf countries will not carry much weight.