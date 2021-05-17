Thou Shalt Not Raise Prices

On the same day last week, President Ford, Treasury Secretary Simon and Secretary of State Kissinger—powerful and well-briefed men—described the world as teetering on the brink of an economic war that may pull down the structure of Western wealth. Although no shots may be fired, they warned, the war through its indirect impact on food production and credit arrangements may cause the death of millions and devastate national economies as effectively as did the armed battalions of World War II. Moreover, they said, this war is unnecessary, unprovoked and unforeseen even by those who have set it in motion. The aggressors in the Ford-Kissinger-Simon script are the members of OPEC, the cartel of oil-producing countries whose collusion has forced the price of foreign oil to rise to the unendurable level of $11 a barrel.

For nearly a year the United States has tried to manage the oil crisis largely by rhetoric, hoping for the best while experiencing the worst. Simon and Kissinger have met with OPEC leaders, and particularly with Saudi Arabian officials, to persuade them to lower prices or at least refrain from raising them further. In this they have failed. Since the end of the oil embargo this spring, OPEC has passed on two new price increases, and last week in Vienna OPEC announced that in the future prices may go up at regular intervals to keep pace with inflation in the West. Secretary Kissinger has quietly sought a “defensive” alliance of oil consuming nations that he hopes will present a counterforce to OPEC. This low-key policy hasn’t worked, won’t work, and may be coming to an end. On September 20 the 12 large oil consuming countries (minus France) tentatively committed themselves to an oil-sharing pact to be invoked in the event of any future oil embargoes. (Norway is expected to drop out because she doesn’t want to be obliged to share her North Sea oil wealth.) The pact, if approved by the individual governments (that will be a while, it hasn’t yet been submitted to the U.S. Congress) would automatically allow a member country to draw upon a common oil pool any time its imports drop below some agreed-upon level.

President Ford and Kissinger have now raised their criticism of the oil producers to an angrier pitch, and if words could harm the producers they would already be hurting. Kissinger remarked last week that the high cost of oil “is caused by deliberate decisions to restrict production and maintain an artificial price.” The President, more ominously, said that, “Throughout history nations have gone to war over natural advantages such as water or food, or convenient passages on land or sea.” Although Conciliatory phrases were added, the tone was harsh. And yet the drumbeat was for show; it was not the advance rumble of a counteroffensive that is on the march or even well along in the planning stage, and those with oil to sell probably know it.