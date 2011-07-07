Every time somebody suggests there might be a big deficit deal, and every time I catch myself thinking it could happen, I return to one basic question: How does this pass the House of Representatives? I've never heard a remotely persuasive answer to this question.

To understand the obstacles in place here, you need to return to the 1990 budget agreement. That was a deal between George Bush and Congress that ran along roughly similar lines to the agreement being floated in the press today: mostly spending cuts, with some tax hikes along with it. When presented with this deal, House Republicans, led by Newt Gingrich, revolted. Even with a Republican president lobbying for it, all but ten House Republicans opposed the deal. In the conservative mind, the 1990 budget deal was a gigantic failure -- "the fiscal equivalent of Yalta," as some conservatives put it. Indeed, the current Republican party can in many ways be traced back to the revolt against this deal, and the structure of the conservative movement is designed in large part to prevent a recurrence.

Now, in actual fact, the 1990 budget deal -- along with the 1993 deficit reduction program passed under Bill Clinton with exclusively Democratic support -- was literally the only successful example of shrinking government in the last three decades. Note the sharp, anomalous decline in spending beginning in 1990: