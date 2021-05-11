Save China!

The exact amounts of aid that have gone to China in recent months are a military secret; but it is not a military secret that they have been very small indeed. They have consisted mostly of airplanes or of supplies that can be transmitted by air. When we realize that the life of a fighting airplane is at best extremely short, and that it can be maintained even for that short time only by a constant flow of repair parts, fuel and other supplies, we can see the grim picture in a better perspective. The Chinese have recently been saying bluntly that unless they are aided on a far greater scale than at present, they cannot guarantee to hold out indefinitely. At first glance it might seem that with Japan embroiled with the United States, Great Britain, the Netherlands and other powers all over the western Pacific, her threat to China would be diminished; but this is not true. Until Pearl Harbor, the Japanese had much greater apprehension about the striking power of this list of enemies than they have had since. In the past few months they have expanded the territory under their control some ten or twelve times, almost always at the expense of these enemies. They now feel that they can turn against the Chinese a greater force than in the past, and there are indications that they are doing so.

There has been much speculation as to whether Japan would attack Russia, and if so, when? Many predictions have been made that such an attack would begin within a few weeks at most. Competent Chinese military authorities believe that such an attack is very unlikely until and unless China herself has been knocked out of the war. They point out that to attack Russia in Siberia with Chinese military strength still intact would dangerously expose the Japanese left flank. No competent Japanese general, in their opinion, would run such a risk.

The United States and Great Britain, naturally, are straining every nerve to try to help Russia against Hitler. They are sending large amounts to the Russians through Murmansk and by way of Iran. Both popular and military judgment supports this policy. But it can be argued that sending supplies to China helps Russia about as much as sending them to the western front. If the Japanese could subdue Chinese resistance and attack Russia in Siberia, it might prove a tremendous aid to Hitler. It is no secret that substantial Russian forces have been withdrawn from Siberia to the European front during the past year and that this is one reason why the Germans were turned back before Moscow. With a full-scale Japanese attack on Russia, it might be necessary to move some of these troops back again from the west to the east; and the cannot be spared from the western front, as events of the past ten days have shown. The Russians are much concerned, and in our opinion rightly, about the necessity of a second front in Europe. They ought to be just as much concerned to prevent a second front in Asia.