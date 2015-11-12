Save China!

The United States and Great Britain, naturally, are straining every nerve to try to help Russia against Hitler. They are sending large amounts to the Russians through Murmansk and by way of Iran. Both popular and military judgment supports this policy. But it can be argued that sending supplies to China helps Russia about as much as sending them to the western front. If the Japanese could subdue Chinese resistance and attack Russia in Siberia, it might prove a tremendous aid to Hitler. It is no secret that substantial Russian forces have been withdrawn from Siberia to the European front during the past year and that this is one reason why the Germans were turned back before Moscow. With a full-scale Japanese attack on Russia, it might be necessary to move some of these troops back again from the west to the east; and the cannot be spared from the western front, as events of the past ten days have shown. The Russians are much concerned, and in our opinion rightly, about the necessity of a second front in Europe. They ought to be just as much concerned to prevent a second front in Asia.

It seems clear that we have been shortsighted in deciding, as we evidently did decide, that no help, or almost no help, could be spared for China at the present time. For the United Nations to maintain a foothold on the Asiatic continent within striking distance of the Japanese homeland is of tremendous importance. In a military sense it might be better to decide to keep China and let Australia go than to keep Australia and let China go. But likely, no such either-or decision is necessary. A small part of the equipment sent to Australia moved now to China, or an equivalent amount from somewhere else, would do great damage to the Japanese thrust. The volunteer American fliers who have mad such a name for themselves in China as the AVG have now been incorporated into the United States Air Force. They have made a wonderful record in spite of the fact that many of our planes are inferior, plane for plane, to the Japanese ones. They would make the nucleus of a strong air arm; but they will be nothing more than the nucleus until they are reinforced on a great scale.

The closing of the Burma Road has enormously handicapped aid to China, and it is increasingly clear how badly the British blundered in their plans for the defense of that area. In this situation it is surely time to look again to the possibility of the route through the Arctic.

The Russians have evidently been reluctant to permit the use of that route for supplies to be sent to the Chinese. Apparently they have considered that it would be a provocation to Japan to attack them. But if this is the calculation, we now know that it is without any foundation. The Japanese will attack the Russians at the very moment they feel able, and not an instant sooner or later. Russia herself has been supplying help to the Chinese, without bringing on a Japanese declaration of war. The weather is bad across the top of the world, but this is not an insuperable obstacle. True, the Japanese have obtained footholds in the Aleutians, from which we have not yet been able to dislodge them; but here the argument cuts both ways. If the weather is too bad for us to find the Japanese and attack them, it is certainly bad enough for them to have difficulty in finding and stopping our air-borne freight from Alaska to Siberia. To admit defeat in this part of the world is not in accordance with the American character as we have known it in the past and as it has been here as one of the most important of our allies.

If Russian still hesitates, she might well adopt the device of “non-intervention” as practiced by Germany and Italy during the Spanish civil war. Let her profess all ignorance of the mysterious unidentified planes flying from Alaska to Siberia. Let her solemnly join in the search for them, as Italy solemnly joined in a search for her own submarines that were sinking in the Mediterranean Russian ships bound for Spain with supplies for the Loyalists.