[Guest post by Alex Klein]

Rupert Murdoch just drove the final nail into his News of the World coffin, shoving it unceremoniously out to sea like a recently deceased Al Qaeda boss. Its editor Rebekah Brooks gets to keep her post as chief executive of all News International while its reporters mill around outside of the building, levying vague threats. It’s fair to say good riddance, and rejoice that a newspaper that hacked 4,000 and bribed £100,000 will soon be moldering in the trash heap.

But the fall of News of the World isn’t all good news. In fact, it could do a lot of damage to the tabloid’s more dignified News Corps neighbor at 3 Thomas More Square: England’s thunderer, The Times of London. The closure of Murdoch’s cash cow will make it much harder for him to prop up his legitimate outlet, a paper with fine journalism, but little money.

The Times (full disclosure: I have worked there) has long been considered the UK’s newspaper of record. Walk a few yards (or meters) from the Sun’s Page Three girls and the NoTW’s Nazi hookers and you’ll find yourself in the land of Kipling and Russell, a paper which broke key WikiLeaks stories last summer and uncovered the recent World Cup bribing scandal.