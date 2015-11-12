Frederick Douglass remarked that “the Republican Party is the deck, all else is the sea.” It was the Republican Party, after all, that had been organized in 1854 to prevent the extension of slavery. It was Abraham Lincoln, a Republican president, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation. And it was the Radical Republicans during Reconstruction who issued the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments, outlawing slavery and granting citizenship and voting rights to blacks. Based on this history, and the fact that Republicans captured nearly all of the national black vote until 1936 (when the fruits of the New Deal were beginning to be realized), it may at first seem odd that no Republican presidential candidate has received more than 15 percent of the national black vote since Richard Nixon received 35 percent in 1960.

But the GOP’S abandonment of the black vote was forecast by Barry Goldwater as early as 1961: “We’re not going to get the Negro vote as a bloc in 1964 or 1968, so we ought to go hunting where the ducks are.” The ducks were found in the South — whites disillusioned with Lyndon Johnson’s embrace of civil rights liberalism. Blacks were considered inconsequential to the primary goal. “Obviously, the GOP can build a winning coalition without Negro votes,” prophesied Kevin Phillips in 1969 in The Emerging Republican Majority.

The “Southern strategy” has been used by every Republican presidential candidate since 1964 and will no doubt be used in 1992. The result has been a boon for the GOP in presidential elections. (Though the same can’t be said for the House and Senate. If Republican Senate candidates had gotten just 20 percent of the black vote in 1986, for example, they would have maintained their majority.) In terms of the black/GOP relationship, however, the “Southern strategy” would very likely find Frederick Douglass casting Republicans out to sea.

Now the Republican Party has decided it wants blacks back, on board. Lee Atwater, upon becoming party chairman in 1989, declared in The New York Times that “making blacks voters welcome in the Republican Party is my pre-eminent goal.” So Atwater created the Outreach division of the RNC. One of its main tasks was candidate recruitment. It was believed that black voters would need to see black Republican elected officials to convince them to switch parties. The necessity of such an effort was clear: just 76 of the 7,300 black elected officials in the country are Republicans, and in state legislatures, the main breeding ground for higher office, only three of the 439 blacks are Republicans.