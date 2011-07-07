This last passage from a Politico story about debt ceiling negotiations is too funny:

But not all was calm in the meeting, which took place in the Capitol basement.

Boehner announced that Republicans were seeking to further cut office allowances as part of the Legislative Branch appropriations bills, sparking anger from several Republicans. GOP leadership already imposed an across the board cut earlier this year.

It takes a real lack of intellect and moral imagination not to be able to generalize from this experience to the broader ramifications of your plans to slash the domestic discretionary budget.