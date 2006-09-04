Just as the Washington Democratic establishment rushed to defend Lieberman, so are Beltway Republicans battling to keep Chafee alive. Last year, top GOP officials like Rove and Elizabeth Dole tried, and failed, to keep Laffey from running. But their efforts only seemed to goad Laffey, a blustery populist who hosted a Limbaugh-esque talk-radio show until campaign laws forced him off the air. "Those guys down in Washington said I shouldn't run. They know I can't be controlled," he sneered last fall. The establishment hit back. In a remarkable act of intraparty hostility, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against Laffey this summer, charging him with mailing a political flier at Cranston taxpayers' expense. Last fall, the NRSC also leaked to The Washington Times an oppo-research document about Laffey's tenure as mayor undercutting his signature issue. Its title: "The Laffey Tax Machine."

Why is the GOP so adamant about stopping Laffey? Because Republicans know that, although Laffey can win a Republican primary, he almost certainly can't beat his Democratic challenger, Sheldon Whitehouse, in a general election. Polls show Whitehouse crushing Laffey by more than 20 points, whereas Chafee runs about even with Whitehouse. And this brings us to the critical difference between the anti-Lieberman and the anti-Chafee campaigns. In Connecticut, there has never been a real chance that Lieberman's seat would fall into Republican hands. But a Club victory in Rhode Island would mean, as Moore puts it, "you're just handing the seat over to a Democrat." Toomey didn't respond to interview requests, but a statement at the Club's website calls the risk of Laffey losing in the general election overstated and "acceptable," adding that replacing Chafee with a Democrat "wouldn't be much of a loss ... as he would vote much the same."

But don't tell that to Republicans who know that the vote that really matters is the one for Senate majority leader next January that will decide party control of the chamber. They know that Democrats--thanks in part to George Allen's creative vocabulary--are now within striking range of winning the six seats they need to regain the Senate. "Their hair's on fire," says GOP lobbyist Scott Reed about Washington Republicans. "You have to give [the Club] credit--they scored out in Michigan. But we're talking about control of the U.S. Senate here." Democrats, however, don't mind it one bit. "If they succeed in their efforts against Chafee, they're going to save us a significant amount of money and time, because, in all likelihood, the seat won't be very competitive," says a Democratic Party strategist. "So, in some weird, twisted way, we're rooting for their success."

THOUGH IT MAY well help to facilitate a new Democratic Senate, for now the Club appears to pose little danger to the GOP's House majority. The Club has succeeded in boosting archconservatives--in Nebraska, Ohio, Colorado, and California--but, as in Michigan, Democrats are not competitive in those districts. Still, both parties are watching Idaho's First District, where the Club has spent more than $300,000 on behalf of State Representative Bill Sali. A Christian fundamentalist and home-schooler, Sali is widely known, even among Republicans, as an insufferable jerk. "A bully," according to one of his fellow conservative legislators. "Just an absolute idiot," the GOP state House speaker recently said. Mike Simpson, the sitting representative from the state's other congressional district, even threatened during one heated argument to throw Sali out a window. When Vice President Dick Cheney visited for a Sali fund-raiser, the scene was a like a birthday party for the class pariah; only three of Sali's 104 legislative colleagues showed. A group of anti-Sali Republican businessmen have gone so far as to endorse the Democrat in the race, apparently on the theory that it's better to sacrifice the seat to Democrats for two years than be stuck with a Republican they despise. Ordinarily, Democrats would consider an Idaho seat utterly hopeless. But, one party operative says, they're keeping an eye on the race, "only because [Sali]'s in it."

Still, Idaho being Idaho, chances are good that Sali will win. So, even if the Club for Growth succeeds in costing the Republican Party its Senate majority in Rhode Island, it can still take credit for one of the most obnoxious new additions to the House. Republicans can only hope that the crusading left turns out to be just as strategically brilliant.