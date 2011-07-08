The right has also advanced the suggestion that military detention is permitted by either the laws of war or the Congressional Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), passed shortly after September 11. But it seems silly to suppose the AUMF and the laws of war are anything other than legal fig leaves in the current controversy. They may or may not allow the result sought by the right, but they do not compel it. And besides, the question is not whether the administration may send Warsame to Guantánamo or prosecute him before a military commission, but whether it should. The answer to that question is “no.” When a person commits a crime, he should be prosecuted the best way we know how. Questions like this used to be easy.

If there were nothing else to this matter, we would be well-advised to ignore the right, turn our attention elsewhere, and move on. But this situation is more complicated. At the same time we learned of the case, we learned that the U.S. government arrested Warsame in mid-April and held him aboard a floating prison for several months prior to his indictment, during which time he was repeatedly interrogated. The Red Cross did not have access to him for the first two months, while he was evidently held incommunicado.

Just as we could have guessed the right would erupt over the decision to try Warsame in federal court, so we should have expected the left to protest his shipboard detention. Yet the left seems oddly untroubled. Editorial boards at both The Washington Post and The New York Times, for instance, are curiously silent. Apparently, the left prefers this state of affairs to the alternative now being pressed by the right. At least he’s not being sent to Guantánamo or a military tribunal, the argument goes.

I am less convinced. Not so long ago, just as we would have been shocked at the thought of indefinite detention or trial by military commission, we would have been scandalized at the idea that a defendant could be interrogated for nearly three months before being indicted and brought to court. The former avoids a real trial altogether, while the latter makes the trial a sham. Both are illegal, and it is not evident to me which is worse. And the fact that so many on the left apparently accept this state of play as merely the best of a bad situation strikes me as evidence of just how far we have fallen.

To be sure, several things may account for Warsame’s extended detention at sea. Perhaps, as the administration has said, it took a while to decide what to do with him. It seems improbable, however, that this decision would have required two and a half months. More likely, his detention at sea allowed the United States to continue his interrogation and thereby gather additional intelligence. There is some support for this explanation. The New York Times, for instance, says that Warsame’s capture was important “because he had provided large amounts of intelligence about the groups and ties between them,” and Peter King, Republican Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, said Warsame’s interrogation led to “[v]aluable intelligence … that will continue to assist in the protection of American citizens here at home.”