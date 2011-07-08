As a result, the race for stories can be cutthroat. The Columbia Journalism Review recently offered up some lurid examples of the lengths to which British tabloid reporters will go: “There was the tabloid freelancer who hid in a church organ for several days, defecating in a plastic bag, to get pictures of Madonna’s baby’s christening; there was the time Rebekah Brooks, then a lowly reporter [and, most recently, Murdoch’s British newspaper overseer], disguised herself as a cleaner to infiltrate the newsroom of a sister publication and nab a copy of their scoop.” While American journalists wring their hands about ethics, British reporters don’t have the time. Here’s Simon Jenkins, one of the more respected British reporters around: “I was trained as a reptile lurking in the gutter whose sole job was ‘to get the bloody story.’”

(As an aside, I’ll note that American reporters do occasionally go to extremes, too. Back in the 1990s, a Cincinnati Enquirer reporter hacked into the voicemail system of Chiquita Brands International for a story on the company’s misdeeds. The paper had to pay more than $10 million in damages and the reporter was prosecuted. Still, this isn’t really comparable to systematic NOTW-style lawbreaking.)

Now, granted, not all British papers are irresponsible. The Financial Times, The Guardian, and even the Murdoch-owned Times are all respected global papers with high standards. But their circulation—the Guardian’s is a scant 280,000—is minuscule compared with tabloids like the Sun (2.7 million) and the bigger dailies like The Daily Mail (2.1 million). Far more people paid attention to, say, the News of the World’s 2000 campaign to name and shame alleged pedophiles (which led to mob vigilantes and several instances of mistaken identifications) than the FT’s various astute dissections of government policy. The tabloids set the tone.

That has its upsides: British papers are invariably fun to read, which is one reason why The Daily Mail is well on its way to surpassing The New York Times and becoming the most widely read English newspaper website in the world. Who can resist headlines like “MAN WITH ‘Face That Makes Children Cry Splits From Woman He Met On Website For The Aesthetically Challenged”? And, to its credit, the British press, unafraid to be biased and rowdy, did a much better job on challenging its own government's Iraq war claims than the U.S. press did. Then again, slant can easily turn into ugly demagoguery, as with this recent bit of Mail alarmism: “1 in 4 Primary School Pupils Are From An Ethnic Minority.” (Fear-mongering about immigrants is a Mail specialty.) And, to take just one subtopic, British science reporting in the biggest papers is often horrific—from the famous 1989 Sun headline, “Straight Sex Cannot Give You AIDS—Official,” to The Daily Mail's and Times’s falsehood-filled climate reporting. “My issue with a lot of these papers is that they make the evidence fit the story rather than vice versa,” says Martin Moore of the London-based Media Standards Trust.

It’s usually not a huge leap from there to outright libel. It’s hard to stick with just a few examples from over the years, but here are a few: Back in 1987, the Sun falsely accused Elton John of paying for male prostitutes and removing the voice boxes of his guard dogs. Result: £1 million in libel damages. Then there was the time, in 2008, when the Daily Express repeatedly accused two parents of murdering their missing child. No good evidence for that one, and so came £550,000 in libel damages. Or how about, in 2009, when The Daily Mail and the Sun both accused a Tamil hunger striker of secretly chowing down on McDonald’s cheeseburgers. Zero evidence for that, either, and £47,500 in libel damages. These aren’t isolated cases, and, while none of them led to arrests the way the phone-hacking scandal did, they sprung from the same headlong mentality.