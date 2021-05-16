The danger, Hughes stressed, was not political compromise. It was professional compromise. He spoke for the ideal of intellectual life that sees impracticality as the best guarantee of intellectual freedom. He didn't think that intellectual life was an exalted calling or that intellectuals were entrusted with great responsibilities. He simply believed that intellectuals should stick to what they do best, speculating about ideas, even if it wasn't in their immediate self-interest. Intellectuals lost their purpose when they strayed outside their own small unpractical sphere. By raising the question of obsolescence, Hughes perhaps sensed that his plea was already too late.

BY THE TIME Hughes wrote his article, the opposing ideal, of responsibility, had become common. As the Washington intellectual has gained prominence, this ideal has become a dominant view among American intellectuals. The New Deal intellectuals, often inspired by Harvard Law School professor Felix Frankfurter, had stressed that their duty was to influence and exercise power as their learning and judgment dictated. After the war, liberal intellectuals such as historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. offered an even more ambitious formulation of this ideal. They denied Hughes's view that culture was best understood and shaped by stepping back from politics. Rather, they insisted that engagement in politics was a kind of cultural exploration in and of itself. They could engage in political action and, by doing so, act in the broader interests of culture.

In the first ideal of intellectual life, culture defined politics, and it was the intellectual's job to study culture. In the second ideal, politics defined culture, and it was the intellectual's job to engage in politics. The first was the ideal of the small group of former Marxist intellectuals in New York who wrote for the Partisan Review. They had originally thought they could champion Marxism in politics and modernism in culture. When the politics put humiliating strictures on the culture, they made the exploration of culture their ideal and subordinated politics to it. Ironically, as the Partisan Review intellectuals—the New York intellectuals—were gaining prominence in the late 1940s and early 1950s, their ideal of critical independence was losing sway. The confrontation with totalitarianism made political engagement the more attractive ideal.

The drift was clear by 1960. In Senator John F. Kennedy, Schlesinger and other liberal intellectuals found their vehicle for advancing their political goals. Schlesinger cleverly elevated the lack of ideology to a kind of ideology itself. He looked for Kennedy not only to promote political goals but to reinvigorate American life and culture. Less sophisticated observers could see that Kennedy was an ambitious, cautious, publicity conscious politician, and not an intellectual prince. Kennedy tolerated the intellectuals only to the extent that they provided "bright ideas for essentially practical purposes." But the alliance between Kennedy and his intellectual admirers was mutually beneficial. The president got his mental technicians. The intellectuals got their proximity to power. As historian Christopher Lasch noted in his book The New Radicalism in America, "The con- fusion, in the mind of the intellectuals, between intellect itself and the interests of the intellectuals as a class had become almost complete, though the two things, in truth, had never been more hopelessly at odds."