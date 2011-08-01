To keep things in perspective, the Peace Corp volunteer-cum-English professor turns repeatedly to American television and film characters. Whenever he confronts an improbable or uncomfortable situation, allusions to old kung fu movies and The Karate Kid, episodes of Saved by the Bell and the songs of Wu-Tang Clan are laid on thick. Droll the first and second and possibly even the third time around, this device soon becomes tiresome, too cute by half.

Levy’s Jewishness is another matter entirely. Where the supports of popular culture fall short, the author’s relationship to his Jewish identity not only rings true, but also structures his narrative and organizes his day-to-day experiences. At once a moral compass as well as a reminder of home, Levy’s Jewish identity grounds and orients him even when he’s sloughing off its religious demands. Although he refers to keeping kosher and observing the Sabbath when stateside, it doesn’t take too long before he throws these practices overboard. Occasionally Levy suffers a pang or two of guilt, but they are quickly assuaged by his newfound Peace Corps identity, which places a premium on “immersion.” “I had decided that China was not the place” for keeping kosher, he writes just as he’s about to dig into a pork dumpling. “I want to integrate as much as I can into Chinese culture … and I know food is a big part of it. So I’ll eat whatever my hosts are eating.”

Even so, there are limits to his flexibility. When confronted by the sight of hundreds of creepy crawlers in his rice bowl, which no amount of détente can persuade him to consume, he announces, with mounting desperation, that “Jews can’t eat insects.” His hosts know little enough of the Jews and of Jewish history but what they do know is enough to turn the situation around. Marx was Jewish and Einstein, too, they acknowledge, intimating that Michael Levy was in such good company that they were inclined to forgive his glaring faux pas. “You must be very clever,” they say.

But clever Levy’s Jewishness doesn’t just come in handy now and then. It turns out to be one of the things that his colleagues, students, and basketball teammates find utterly fascinating and even downright irresistible about him. They christen him You Qing You Tai, which means ‘Friendship Jew.’ In an act of solidarity, several of his colleagues decide to establish the Guizhou University Jewish Friday Night English and Cooking Corner Club (what a mouthful!), where, purportedly, they gather together on the eve of the Jewish Sabbath to study Jewish customs while baking challah. Mostly they get drunk. In another incident that Levy recounts with both bemusement and empathy, a somewhat chubby student, upon learning from him about Yom Kippur, decides to fast because it might just help her lose weight. “Yom Kippur is not a diet,” Levy tries to explain. “It’s a Day of Atonement.” But she would have none of it. To her the notion of actually setting aside a day for dieting made cultural sense. And it worked. The student ended up losing a few pounds.

We, in turn, end up gaining a great deal of insight into the nature of cross-cultural exchange and its unintended consequences. When Benjamin of Tudela set off on his travels, he was determined to see for himself where and under what circumstances the Jews of the far-flung Diaspora made a life for themselves. Much that he encountered surprised him, especially when it came to the wide variations in religious practice among his fellow Jews. When Michael Levy of Philadelphia set off on his travels, the fate of world Jewry was the last thing on his mind. He came in search of adventure, envisioning himself a latter day Indiana Jones. He discovered “Friendship Jew” instead.