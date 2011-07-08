Here's Bill Kristol laying out what I suspect is going to be the emerging conservative line on a deficit agreement:

The line is that tax hikes are bad, cutting the defense budget is bad, and the domestic spending cuts are "phony." James Capretta made the same charge recently. Note that we don't know what the deal is, and conservatives have no specific reason to believe that any domestic spending cuts will be "phony." It's simply an article of faith on the right that any spending cuts in bipartisan deficit agreements are phony.

I would note, however, that this belief is problematic even by its own internal logic. While lamenting the "phony" spending cuts, Kristol laments the defense cuts, which he assumes are all too real. It's not clear what mechanism he believes will guarantee that the military cuts go into effect while the domestic cuts are ignored. Perhaps he expects the Republican leadership to agree to have all spending cuts administered by an independent board run by Tom Hayden and Acorn.

It's certainly true that some mechanisms of spending discipline are more specific and binding than others. The least specific mechanism is discretionary budget caps. And yes, it's quite conceivable that Congress might vote to impose extremely tight caps on the overall discretionary budget, only to recoil when they discover this requires them to slash the transportation budget, scientific research and food inspections. That sort of dynamic has been known to occur. But of course the celebrated Paul Ryan budget imposes ludicrously tight domestic spending caps that would require the near-elimination of all non-entitlement, non-defense spending: