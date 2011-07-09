Remember, for example, in 2004 when John Kerry and other Democrats launched an attack on “the Benedict Arnolds”—companies that had moved their headquarters, typically to Bermuda, to minimize their U.S. taxes? The actual Benedicts were very few, but the phrase was meant to be heard as a metaphor for all companies that were moving jobs overseas. Or, more recently, the scheduled repeal of the estate tax was labeled “the Paris Hilton tax cut,” identifying it with the best-known and, on the televised and internet evidence, least productive of heiresses. It didn’t seem to have much impact on the politics of the estate tax, however, presumably because voters and members of Congress had already absorbed the Republicans’ less metaphorical, but false, claim that most of the estates taxed would be small farms and corner stores.

Republicans, for their part, seem to have less trouble with this rhetorical gambit. Springing from their mouths, tiny items like Alaska’s “Bridge to Nowhere” easily become a metaphor for “congressional earmarks.” “Earmarks,” in turn, serve as a metaphor for all government spending. And they never forget to extend the point: Where Obama talked corporate jets, full stop, they always identify the Bridge to Nowhere, say, as one of hundreds, or thousands, of examples of government gone wild. Democrats are plainly looking for similar metaphors that, rather than discrediting government spending, viscerally reveal the outrages of tax expenditures.

But why do Democrats seem to have such a hard time with the politics of synecdoche? For one thing, they often prefer to keep their metaphors narrow. They don’t really want to embrace the full implications, even though they expect targeted voters to hear them. Kerry, for example, when pressed, blamed “overzealous speechwriters” for the phrase “Benedict Arnolds,” insisting that he meant only the handful of companies that had engaged in “corporate inversions” to Bermuda, which have little impact on jobs, and that he had no objection to outsourcing jobs generally.

Call it economic populism on the cheap. By narrowing in on a single sharp example—jets, Paris Hilton, Bermuda inversions—these metaphors let Democrats grab a bit of the pitchfork tone of populism, while still protecting their ability to fly up to the Hamptons over the weekend on a donor’s plane to assure their hedge-fund supporters that they certainly don’t mean them, the dear friends whose contributions to economic dynamism they so admire and respect.

Modified, limited populism is probably the worst of both worlds. And in so narrowing the scope of the argument, Democrats also misrepresent the substance of their policies, in self-destructive ways. Their metaphors make it sound like taxes are more of a penalty for the grossest extremes of fat-cat America, rather than obligations that all of us share, relative to our ability to contribute. The insistence that any tax increases should affect only households earning more than $250,000 is similar. It leads, predictably, to families with two incomes just edging over the quarter-million mark protesting that they aren’t really that rich and shouldn’t be punished.