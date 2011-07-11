The specific target now is Planned Parenthood of America (PPA), so much a mainstay of low-cost ob/gyn services (including contraception and pap smears) that it could been seen as something like the Red Cross for America’s women. PPA has been under siege since the fall, when, out of the blue, Tea Party Congressman Mike Pence of Indiana tacked on an amendment to the budget bill to defund PPA because it provides abortions. (PPA hasn’t used federal funds for its abortion program since 1977.) The amendment passed the House but failed in the Senate by a good margin—even a few conservatives couldn’t stomach the prospect of a PPA collapse. But now, under the mandates of the SBA pledge, the Pence amendment returns, ratcheted up to defund any entity in any way associated with abortion services, just like their peer institutions were in Mali and Cambodia.

WHO IS BEHIND this weird amalgam of extremist goals graced with the name of a great nineteenth-century feminist? The Susan B. Anthony List recently came to prominence in the November midterms and now crows over its success in helping elect several dozenanti-choice candidates to Congress—including the first anti-choice female senator ever, Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire. The group was part of the 1990s ascent of the ostensibly “woman-friendly” approach of the anti-choice movement chronicled by Sarah Blustain and Reva Siegel in The American Prospect. Some activists in the “left” wing—even right-wing movements have their divisions—came to believe that the mainstream public was either indifferent or hostile to the flood of images of bloody fetuses and wanton women, not to mention the murders of physicians and bombings of clinics, and that decades of zealous activity had chipped away at abortion rights in the states but failed to effect any change at the national level.

Founded in 1992 and reorganized in 1997, the SBA List was one of the groups that sought to cover itself with the mantle of the women’s movement—thus the choice of name. The organization’s line mixes the old language of the imperiled-fetus with talk of the lifelong grief and depression that supposedly afflict women who get abortions. They even have an anti-patriarchal angle: “Choice is a fiction in a male-dominated society,” they argue, where men refuse to take responsibility for the children they engender and drive women to make decisions which will cost them a lifetime of remorse.

The claim that there is a medically verified “post-abortion stress syndrome” rests on pseudoscience, and the presentation of Susan B. Anthony is pseudo-history. As shown in a recent Washington Post article by Lynn Sherr, an Anthony biographer, and Ann Gordon, editor of Anthony’s papers, there is absolutely no basis to the claim that Susan B. Anthony opposed abortion. Anthony lived a very long life (1820-1906) and wrote a great deal, but the writings that the SBA List has cherry-picked for evidence of her supposed “passionate abhorrence” for abortion are at best obscure and have no relation to her views about justice for women, which were keyed, above all, to winning the right to vote. In fact, neither Anthony nor any other nineteenth-century women’s rights reformer led an anti-abortion movement, proposed or supported laws to criminalize abortion, or saw abortion as a political problem.

When Anthony’s peers did talk about sex and its results—which was seldom (this was the Victorian age, remember)—they considered in the problems of a society where contraception was illegal and furtive, men’s sexual domination over women was legitimated by law and upheld by culture, and many women resorted to illegal and dangerous abortions as their only recourse for unplanned pregnancies. A handful of feminists expressed distaste for abortion because it represented one outcome of all these injustices. But they also expressed their “abhorrence” for unplanned pregnancies on the same grounds. And, in any case, Anthony did not take part in what was a very muted discussion, given the reticence of the age.