You may notice that the chart does not indicate actual levels of defense spending. It merely compares it to federal health care spending, which has certainly exploded. So -- has defense spending actually grown? Well, yes, per the Congressional Budget Office:

Obviously, the rise in defense spending does not prove that it's desirable to cut defense spending. Perhaps defense spending has risen because our military needs have grown. (And perhaps federal health care spending has risen because the cost of providing medical care has skyrocketed! Nah.) In any case, if you want to defend the Standard's crusade not to touch a hair on the head of the defense budget, you need to actually make the case that there's nothing in the military budget that can be safely cut. Making misleading charts to suggest defense hasn't contributed to the budget deficit isn't very persuasive.