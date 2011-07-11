[T]he Aug. 2 deadline offers three potential strategies. One is to join Nancy Pelosi and go for broke on “Mediscare”: Accuse the Republicans of getting ready to wheel every granny out of every nursing home and otherwise threaten civilization as we know it.

A second would be to end up with Mediscare but first appear open to compromise, to appeal to independents, while assuming there can be no grand bargain with Republicans.

The third is to go for something real: a long-term debt reduction plan that would increase revenue, begin to control entitlements without threatening granny and reassure financial markets that the American political system can get its act together when push comes to shove.

After this weekend, option three is looking like a longer shot than ever. It may be that Obama missed his moment to make it work, when he shunned his Bowles-Simpson fiscal commission. It may be that the Republicans and his own liberal caucus always were fatally inclined toward intransigence.

But it’s also true that the political path to a $2 trillion deal doesn’t look all that much clearer than to a $4 trillion deal. And the bigger bargain still offers the biggest payoff. It would most enhance Obama’s chances for reelection. By controlling the national debt, it would give him in a second term the most scope for the kind of action that is off-limits to him today.

There are a lot of strange things about this analysis. One is that it presupposes Obama has the option to engage in "Medicare," which is the anti-deficit lobby's term for any kind of criticism of a plan to trim, privatize, or essentially eliminate Medicare. How does this get Obama through the debt ceiling fight? Does he think Republicans will lift the debt ceiling with no concessions? Hiatt does not explain.

A second oddity is that Hiatt omits the possibility of Obama agreeing to a $2.5 trillion deficit reduction plan in return for lifting the debt ceiling, an outcome that seems like the most plausible path forward and would amount to a major step forward.

But the strangest thing about Hiatt's analysis is that he persists in presenting the question as Obama's choice. He urges Obama to go for the big deal. I really don't understand what he's saying here. The House leadership has made it perfectly clear they they won't pass an agreement like that, or any agreement that contains a net tax increase. I don't see how this could be any clearer.

But this strange analytical tic is perfectly reflective of the anti-deficit lobby's style. You have one side embracing its proposal, and the other side rejecting it, and the instinct of the anti-deficit lobbyist is... to urge the former to embrace its position. Aside from the bizarre disconnect from political reality, this simply highlights a huge problem with the incentive structure. Aren't you supposed to reward politicians who agree with you, and impose some cost on those who oppose you?

Obama surely has other political and substantive factors on his mind. But to the extent that the anti-deficit lobby impacts the political discourse, it ought to create an incentive structure where a president who embraces the lobby's position can expect adulation from the lobby's members, and when a House caucus opposes the lobby's measures it can expect some harsh words. Instead you have someone like Hiatt going out of his way to lay at least partial blame for the opposition of the hostile party upon the doorstep of the party who's adopting his position. It's bizarre.