with Devashree Saha

As the governor of Colorado from 2007 to 2011, Bill Ritter led the nation in arguing for the economic development value of “decarbonizing” the U.S. energy system. Moreover, he showed how to advance such development through catalytic, market-smart public policies.

During his tenure, Ritter issued Colorado’s first Climate Action Plan in 2007, calling for a 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2020 and an 80 percent reduction by 2050. In 2010, he successfully pushed for a 30 percent renewable portfolio standard in Colorado, the second highest in the nation.

More broadly, Ritter, a Democrat, signed dozens of pieces of clean energy legislation that made turned Colorado into a national model for generating new clean energy technologies and start-ups, attracting firms, and creating jobs by providing a supportive policy framework to boost demand, ensure the availability of finance and drive innovation.