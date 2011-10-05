The siege of Fort Sumter in April of that year put an end to the capital’s days as a neglected ornament of nation-building. Stuck between Confederate Virginia and a reluctantly Unionist Maryland, Washington was in the enemy’s crosshairs from the start, and knew it. “Wherever men looked, they saw the shapes of danger,” Leech writes. After a short and tense delay, Union soldiers piled into the jittery city, and a menagerie of journalists, merchants, prostitutes, and doctors rode in on their coattails. Collectively the newcomers injected the District with a shot of adrenaline, and its effects would never quite fade.

In May, Washington got its first taste of the costs of war, when Colonel Elmer Ellsworth, a twenty-four-year-old lawyer and friend of Lincoln’s, was killed in a skirmish in Virginia. The capital mourned the young soldier with a sorrow that would seem extravagant in light of the carnage that was to follow. When the news surfaced that the first major conflict of the war was brewing in July 1861, well-heeled D.C. residents hired carriages to transport them to Manassas, Virginia, to take in the spectacle over a picnic lunch.

The First Battle of Bull Run took the lives of almost a thousand men, and it destroyed the city’s foolish enthusiasm for war. Defeated Union soldiers “staggered through the staring city like sleepwalkers, dropped on the steps of houses, crumpled on the curbstones with their heads against the lampposts.” The soldiers who had the strength to do so begged for food and alcohol. As the war progressed and the battlegrounds around the city metastasized, anything with a roof was turned into a hospital—churches, Georgetown College, the House and Senate chambers of Congress. “Like some new exhibit of ghastliness, waxy faces lay in rows between the shining glass cabinets, filled with curiosities, foreign presents, and the models of inventions,” Leech writes of the clinic set up in the cavernous Patent Office (now the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum). “The nurses’ heels clicked on the marble floor, and over all lay the heavy smell of putrefaction and death.” The Union would build so many new infirmaries that a year after the First Battle of Bull Run, “a stranger, wandering about the city, might find his way by using the low, pale masses of the hospitals as landmarks.”

The city teemed with the wounded, but Washingtonians themselves were largely absent from the battlefield. Many residents were Southern sympathizers who would not serve in the Union army, or government clerks chained to their desks. (How little things have changed.) In an attempt to suss out those who were both, the House set up a Committee on the Loyalty of Government Clerks, and received more than five hundred reports of suspicious activity. A few of the more egregious secessionists were hauled into jail, including Rose Greenhow, a prominent and wealthy Washingtonian imprisoned for spying for the Confederacy. (Her eight-year-old daughter came along with her.) For the most part, though, flush from a humming wartime economy and under huge strain, Washington was “en fête—drunk, some people said, in its crazy pursuit of pleasure.” In time, of course, a few sex scandals erupted, including one involving the first female employees of the federal government, who were on staff at the Treasury Department.

Occasionally the unmeasured glee was tempered. The city’s residents looked unkindly on the emancipation of the city’s slaves in April, 1862—eight and a half months before Lincoln made it national policy. “Like a little kingdom under the heel of a foreign invader, the city sat sullen, smarting and resentful,” Leech writes about this revolutionary decision’s aftermath. “Loyal or disunionist, its citizens had no sympathy with abolition.” Pro-slavery Washingtonians with experience on Capitol Hill may have consoled themselves with a page from a politician’s playbook: a change in policy does not always mean a change in practice. Indeed, the stiffest of prejudices still remained in the District. Freed slaves continued to work for their former masters. Without provocation, blacks were attacked on the streets. Schools for black children were promised, but did not open. As Lincoln hoped, some brave black men chose to enlist in the Union army. But still more set up house in “poverty-stricken settlements,” performing the groundwork for another long century of marginalization of African Americans.