HOW DO YOU write a biography of David Bowie? How do you pin down a grasshopper aesthete whose core belief is that the only thing worse than looking the same twice is sounding the same twice? One day Bowie is a curly-tressed hippie in paisleys and silks, the next a crop-headed proto-punk in denim and leather. One day he is a spiky post-apocalyptic doomster reciting poems about the horrors of late capitalism, the next he is all suits and slick-backed hair declaring that Britain is ripe for a fascist takeover. How to get a handle on him?

It is easiest to be sceptical, to see him as an opportunist turncoat whose stylistic changes at once embody and evade the short attention-spans pop notoriously ushered in. More charitably, you can see him as a man of such many and varied talents that he simply cannot stand still. There is something to both these lines of thought, though neither of them gets close to grasping what is most vital about Bowie: his admission, by means of all those about-turns in sound and vision, that pop is essentially vaudevillian. Far from being an expression of down-at-heel authenticity at war with the putatively alienating trivia of tin-pan alley, pop is for Bowie a form not merely compromised—but also defined—by the economic superstructure. Like his painter hero Warhol, Bowie—an art-school dropout who started out in advertising—has always been refreshingly upfront about being on the make.

Little wonder that rock critics—late inheritors of romantic individualism all—have been blind to Bowie’s most shocking provocations. By using the mass medium of pop music to undermine the commonsensical idea of the fixed subject in an unchanging relationship with the world external to it, Bowie has done more to subvert the idea of bourgeois individual identity than any number of Althusserian ideologues and Lacanian psycho-semioticians. All of which means that the last thing this guy needs is a biographer who believes that it is still possible to tell a definitive story. Here to prove the point is Paul Trynka, whose life of Bowie, fascinating though it is on the quotidian detail of his young life, doesn’t begin to account for its subject’s potency.

Detailed the book is. Everybody knows that David Bowie was born David Robert Jones in Stansfield Road, Brixton, south London, in 1947, but Trynka has actually walked down that road, knocking on doors, tracking down school-friends, and generally painting in the background of a hitherto sketchy story. What emerges from these memories—and rather half-heartedly becomes Trynka’s thesis—is that Bowie is a far more conventional and conservative chap than all that satin and tat suggest.