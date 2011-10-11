IN THE SUMMER of 2006, I witnessed one of the innumerable trials of Jacob Zuma. The future president of South Africa was facing charges of corruption, having been acquitted of rape just months earlier. Outside the courthouse in Pietermaritzburg, a small city about an hour’s drive west of Durban, Zuma would daily ascend a stage in the town square before a crowd of thousands of Zulu supporters, who had been bussed in from all over the region. There he performed his trademark dance routine, sung to the tune of an apartheid-era “struggle song” entitled “Umshini wami,” or, “Bring Me My Machine Gun.” It was impossible to deny Zuma’s spine-tingling charisma, which easily rivaled that of Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, or any other superstar politico.

Up to that point, my impression of Zuma had been formed from afar, based upon the copious media coverage that portrayed him alternately as a dimwit misogynist and a dangerous demagogue. Zuma’s reputation seemed to have been irreparably sealed in a remark made at his rape case, in the course of which, while admitting to engaging in unprotected consensual sex with his HIV-positive accuser, he claimed to have staved off infection by taking a shower after intercourse. (South Africa, it should be noted, has more HIV-positive individuals than any other nation on earth.) While I wasn’t completely won over by Zuma’s magnetism, seeing him in the flesh helped me to at least understand his massive appeal. I even felt a bit of sympathy for him.

One of the most amusing descriptions of this already colorful political figure is offered by Stephen Chan, a professor of international relations at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. Zuma, he writes, is “a giant karaoke machine made flesh.” In Southern Africa: Old Treacheries and New Deceits, his latest book on the region, Chan contributes to our understanding of this part of the world with a combination of academic expertise and journalistic trekking. He attempts to explain the personalities of the people who rule in this region, not just the politics. Chan’s focus is on South Africa and Zimbabwe, as he argues, rightfully, that the countries are historically, culturally, economically, and politically linked. The former is the continent’s economic powerhouse, whose rainbow nation narrative has earned it tremendous international goodwill, most recently expressed in its being chosen to host last year’s soccer World Cup. Meanwhile, the latter’s degeneration from supposed success story to horror show under the over thirty-year rule of the once-lauded liberation hero Robert Mugabe has grimly fascinated in ways that other African despotisms fail to do. Neither nation can be fully understood without understanding the other, and this requires an assessment of individual leaders. Chan’s purpose, he writes, is “to endow what the Western media has turned into black caricatures with the same sort of life we would automatically assume was inherent in Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Nick Clegg, George Bush, Barack Obama and Nicolas Sarkozy.”

It may come as a shock to read that Nelson Mandela “was actually not a good president,” but it is hard to argue with the facts. By the time he became president, Mandela was seventy-six. While his personal courage and redemptive foresight in guiding his country through a period in which it could very easily have fallen into all-out civil war should not be doubted, Mandela had no experience running a large organization, never mind Africa’s biggest economy. Practically a figurehead from the start, Mandela ended up leaving most of the work to his then-deputy Thabo Mbeki, the Anglophile (yet furiously anti-colonial) technocrat who had spent the apartheid years in exile. (Some of Chan’s most interesting writing comes when he describes the ideological differences that developed between the African National Congress exiles and “inziles,” those who were either imprisoned by the regime or fought against it underground, and how these two camps competed amongst each other for power once the party was unbanned in 1990.) Though Mbeki’s legacy is mostly comprised of his disastrous non-response to the AIDS crisis, running diplomatic interference for Mugabe, and overseeing a spiraling crime rate, Chan emphasizes how “the ANC [African National Congress] did not become the authoritarian party and fractious agglomeration of factions that it did simply from Day One of Thabo Mbeki.” Mandela’s detached leadership and failure to mediate intra-ANC conflicts played a role too.