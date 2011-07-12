None of this, of course, is to suggest Jeter is short of an athletic marvel; he is about as big and powerful as you can be while playing shortstop, the position with the most nimble requirements, with fluency. Nor is it to suggest that his designation as a kind of Mr. Intangible, an ultimate Captain, obscured the favorable lines of the statistical spreadsheet; he will go down, in the fantasied leather-bound ledger where such things are recorded, even to those who justly have presented data to debunk the overestimation of Jeter’s on-field value, as the best-hitting true shortstop in baseball history not named Honus Wagner.

Nor, finally, is it to suggest that Jeter did not produce his share of postcard moments before this weekend. There was the line drive shepherded over the Yankee Stadium fence for a home run by teenage fan Jeffrey Maier during the 1996 American League playoffs. There was the headlong dive into the stands to catch a foul pop during a July game against the rival Red Sox, from which he emerged, ball in glove, face bloodied, reputation for hustle and effort unquestionably secured. And there was the home run just after midnight in the Bronx to win a game begun on October 31, 2001, a replay always tinged with the heartbreaking recollection that it was the first World Series to linger into November because the baseball calendar was delayed by the calamity that struck the city that September just a few miles south, where some wreckage still smoldered.

But the canonical Jeter moment, to the baseball sophisticate, is a play known as The Flip, an underhanded relay to the plate from one-third of the way up the first-base line to secure a crucial tag out during a playoff game against the Oakland A’s. It was no sultanic swat, no stopwatch sprint, no acrobatic catch. It was a simple sideways toss, of no more than 30 feet, physically unremarkable, except: Who else would be so intuitive, ranging widely from his customary position in anticipation of a laggard outfield throw? Who else would be so in touch with those mystical messages that are transmitted to born winners? It was baseball, through Jeter, reminding viewers of its capacity to reveal new subtleties at any moment, like some new design on the wings of the emergent butterfly.

Now I’m getting carried away, and you can see how they do it, baseball writers, myth-makers of Homeric aptitude. Unlike some others in the three-thousandth-hit company, say a Robin Yount, or an otherwise forgotten pre-World War II standout like Paul Waner, reaching the numerical benchmark adds little to Jeter’s luster because he has already been polished so clean.

GETTING TO 3,000 hits may best be characterized as a feat of permanence, survival, and excellence in a mercilessly results-based profession for upwards of 15 years. Jeter outlasted baseball’s so-called Steroid Era, as the game’s brain trust ignored, then decried, then eliminated (if you take their word for it) the rascally scourge of performance-enhancing drugs from their midst. Jeter was pre-boom and post-bubble, outlasting the bigger-is-better, home-run ethos that prevailed on ballfields and corporate balance sheets. A line-drive single was something fading from fashion in 1995 that has returned to vogue, like flannel shirts and Newt Gingrich (kidding!). But who among us, in the Jeter retrospective, needs to be reminded that he’s still here?